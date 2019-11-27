Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Oskar Blues Brewery releases Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout on Friday, Nov. 29, in 19.2-ounce cans and on draft. Also available for purchase are Barrel-Aged Vault four-packs, including Java Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY, JAHvanilla Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY, Rum Barrel-Aged Death By Coconut, and ’18 Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY.
- Highland Brewing Co. releases this year’s Black Watch (8% ABV), a double chocolate milk stout brewed with cacao nibs from French Broad Chocolates and lactose, on Friday, Nov. 29, in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. It will be joined by Bourbon Barrel-Aged Black Watch (11.5% ABV), the debut installment in the brewery’s barrel-aged program, the Southern Nouveau Series. It will be available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout (5.4% ABV) on Friday, Nov. 29, in 16-ounce cans and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. has a quadruple release on Friday, Nov. 29. This Earthen Helix of Death DIPA (8.5% ABV),
double dry-hopped with Riwaka, plus doses of Mosaic and Motueka, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Be Whatever You Shall Manifest Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Brown Ale with Cocoa Nibs and Coconut (10% ABV) will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $16. Deliver Us to Evil Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Dates, Cinnamon and Aged Peppers (14% ABV), will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $18. And Teleportation to the Neverending Imperial Stout with Marcona Almonds, Cocoa Nibs, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean (14% ABV) will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $19. All four beers will be sold exclusively at the taproom.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Thirsty Monk Brewery is currently pouring Light Roast IPA (6.5% ABV), a Belgian-style IPA finished on a cold steeped coffee blend from Dynamite Roasting Co., at both of its locations. It will be joined by Woodstove Winter Ale, brewed with freshly grated nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon and a hint of vanilla bean, on Friday, Nov. 29.
- Highland is currently pouring Haze of Our Lives (7.3% ABV), a double dry-hopped hazy IPA featuring Apollo, Centennial, Ekuanot, Azacca and Mosaic hops.
- Catawba is currently pouring Cranberry Amber with Orange Peel (6.8% ABV) at all four of its taprooms.
- French Broad River Brewery is currently pouring Hazy Pale Ale (5.8% ABV), hopped with Cascade and CTZ.
- Sanctuary Brewing Co. is currently pouring Breakfast Joe Imperial Coffee Stout (10% ABV), brewed with cinnamon and vanilla.
- The Whale taps Westside Wassail, a cider crafted with with Urban Orchard Cider Co., on Thursday, Nov. 28.
