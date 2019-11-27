Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Nov. 26-Dec. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery releases Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY Imperial Stout on Friday, Nov. 29, in 19.2-ounce cans and on draft. Also available for purchase are Barrel-Aged Vault four-packs, including Java Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY , JAHvanilla Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY , Rum Barrel-Aged Death By Coconut , and ’18 Barrel-Aged Ten FIDY .

Highland Brewing Co. releases this year's Black Watch (8% ABV), a double chocolate milk stout brewed with cacao nibs from French Broad Chocolates and lactose, on Friday, Nov. 29, in six-packs of 12-ounce bottles and on draft. It will be joined by Bourbon Barrel-Aged Black Watch (11.5% ABV), the debut installment in the brewery's barrel-aged program, the Southern Nouveau Series. It will be available in 500-milliliter bottles and on draft.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout (5.4% ABV) on Friday, Nov. 29, in 16-ounce cans and on draft.

Burial Beer Co. has a quadruple release on Friday, Nov. 29. This Earthen Helix of Death DIPA (8.5% ABV),

double dry-hopped with Riwaka, plus doses of Mosaic and Motueka, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18. Be Whatever You Shall Manifest Bourbon Barrel-Aged Imperial Brown Ale with Cocoa Nibs and Coconut (10% ABV) will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $16. Deliver Us to Evil Imperial Stout with Cocoa Nibs, Dates, Cinnamon and Aged Peppers (14% ABV), will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $18. And Teleportation to the Neverending Imperial Stout with Marcona Almonds, Cocoa Nibs, and Madagascar Vanilla Bean (14% ABV) will be available in 500-milliliter bottles for $19. All four beers will be sold exclusively at the taproom.

Small-batch beers and ciders