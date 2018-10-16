Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- On Friday, Oct. 19, Burial Beer Co. releases The Entrails of the Perished DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with experimental HBC 644, Mosaic and Cashmere. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18.
- Asheville Brewing Co.‘s Ninjabread Man Holiday Porter will be released on Friday, Oct. 19, at all three of its locations in 22-ounce bottles and on draft.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- In addition to its packaged release also being available on draft the day of its debut, Burial has two new offerings this week. Metallic Vessels Coffee Lager (5.5 percent ABV), made with the brewery’s house lager yeast, extensively conditioned, then aged upon Onyx Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Blend, will be tapped Tuesday, Oct. 16. The following day brings Suffused with Profound Ritual Mixed Culture Saison Ale with Flowers (6 percent ABV), brewed with butterfly pea flower and hibiscus.
- UpCountry Brewing Co. taps an ESB and Black Currant Gose on Wednesday, Oct. 17.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases Kentucky Common (5.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 18, at all four of its tasting rooms. The brewery’s take on what it calls “one of America’s few truly indigenous historical beer styles” is brewed with 25 percent corn, similar to its Farmer Ted’s Cream Ale.
Special events
- On Wednesday, Oct. 17, Tasty Beverage Co. taps Foothills Brewing Coffee Infused Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout. Selections from Rocky Mount’s HopFly Brewing Co. will also be available on draft, including Rivers in the Sky New England IPA and Crunch Time Munich Helles Lager. Those two beers will also be available to purchase in cans, along with HopFly’s Beach Beer New England Session IPA, First Priority West Coast IPA and Jalapeño Saison.
- Bruisin’ Ales hosts a free tasting of Foothills Brewing Coffee Infused Barrel Aged Sexual Chocolate Imperial Stout and the rest of the brewery’s fall seasonal lineup on Thursday, Oct. 18, 5-7 p.m. Then on Saturday, Oct. 20th, 2-4 p.m., there will be a free tasting of selections from Charlotte-based Heist Brewing Co.
- Wicked Weed Brewing presents Pickin’ & Pullin’ on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2-9 p.m. at the Funkatorium. Pumpkin beers will be on tap, a whole hog will be smoked on-site and there will be live music from Fireside Collective, The Saylor Brothers and The Barsters. Free to attend.
- On Saturday, Oct. 20, 3-9 p.m., The Whale hosts an Oktoberfest celebration, featuring some of the staff’s favorite German beers. The first 40 people to line up at 3 p.m. will receive a free stein with the purchase of a full pour. Free to attend.
