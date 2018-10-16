Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 16-22

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

On Friday, Oct. 19, Burial Beer Co. releases The Entrails of the Perished DIPA (8.5 percent ABV), double dry-hopped with experimental HBC 644, Mosaic and Cashmere. It will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18.

Small-batch beers and ciders

In addition to its packaged release also being available on draft the day of its debut, Burial has two new offerings this week. Metallic Vessels Coffee Lager (5.5 percent ABV), made with the brewery’s house lager yeast, extensively conditioned, then aged upon Onyx Coffee Roasters Cold Brew Blend, will be tapped Tuesday, Oct. 16. The following day brings Suffused with Profound Ritual Mixed Culture Saison Ale with Flowers (6 percent ABV), brewed with butterfly pea flower and hibiscus.

and on Wednesday, Oct. 17. Catawba Brewing Co. releases Kentucky Common (5.2 percent ABV) on Thursday, Oct. 18, at all four of its tasting rooms. The brewery’s take on what it calls “one of America’s few truly indigenous historical beer styles” is brewed with 25 percent corn, similar to its Farmer Ted’s Cream Ale.

Special events