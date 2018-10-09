Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases German Brown (5.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Oct. 12. Also known as an Altbier, it’s made with Riverbend’s Heritage malt and bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. 750 milliliter bottles will be sold for $11. Individual pours will also be available.

Burial Beer Co. has a double can release on Saturday, Oct. 13. The Shattered Remains of Reality Imperial Stout with Coconut (9.3 percent ABV) is made with 10 pounds of shredded coconut per barrel. Individual 16 ounce cans cost $6. Hellstar Dark Lager (5 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Asheville Brewing Co. is currently pouring its first ginger beer, Ginger Soul Sister (4.8 percent ABV), brewed with fresh Peruvian and Appalachian ginger, and Norwegian Forest Cat Kviek IPA (6.9 percent ABV), made with a Norwegian Farmhouse yeast and hopped with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Simcoe.

In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial taps Thin Blades of Obsidian Saison Ale (5.2 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Oct. 10, brewed with 100 percent Skagit Valley Malt from Burlington, Wash., a rare malt that produces a flavor and aroma resembling bran flakes.

(5.2 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Oct. 10, brewed with 100 percent Skagit Valley Malt from Burlington, Wash., a rare malt that produces a flavor and aroma resembling bran flakes. On Friday, Oct. 12, Sideways releases Fennel Flower Farmhouse (5.5 percent ABV), an open fermented ale brewed with fennel flowers and coriander grown on the brewery’s farm, then bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. The beer will only be available in small pours.

Special events