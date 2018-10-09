Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Oct. 9-15

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Sideways Farm & Brewery releases German Brown (5.2 percent ABV) on Friday, Oct. 12. Also known as an Altbier, it’s made with Riverbend’s Heritage malt and bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. 750 milliliter bottles will be sold for $11. Individual pours will also be available.
- Burial Beer Co. has a double can release on Saturday, Oct. 13. The Shattered Remains of Reality Imperial Stout with Coconut (9.3 percent ABV) is made with 10 pounds of shredded coconut per barrel. Individual 16 ounce cans cost $6. Hellstar Dark Lager (5 percent ABV) will be available in four-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Asheville Brewing Co. is currently pouring its first ginger beer, Ginger Soul Sister (4.8 percent ABV), brewed with fresh Peruvian and Appalachian ginger, and Norwegian Forest Cat Kviek IPA (6.9 percent ABV), made with a Norwegian Farmhouse yeast and hopped with Idaho 7, Mosaic and Simcoe.
- In addition to its aforementioned packaged products also being available on draft the day of their release, Burial taps Thin Blades of Obsidian Saison Ale (5.2 percent ABV) on Wednesday, Oct. 10, brewed with 100 percent Skagit Valley Malt from Burlington, Wash., a rare malt that produces a flavor and aroma resembling bran flakes.
- On Friday, Oct. 12, Sideways releases Fennel Flower Farmhouse (5.5 percent ABV), an open fermented ale brewed with fennel flowers and coriander grown on the brewery’s farm, then bottle conditioned using local wildflower honey. The beer will only be available in small pours.
Special events
- General admission tickets for Burial‘s Burnpile Harvest Festival go on sale Wednesday, Oct. 10, at noon. VIP packages are sold out. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, 2-8 p.m. Admission is $20 and includes glassware and two tokens for beer pours or food. Additional tokens are $3 each. If tickets are still available the day of the event, they will cost $25.
- Daidala Ciders hosts Original Sin Cider founder Gidon Coll for a free apple tasting on Friday, Oct. 12, 4-7 p.m. Samples of Niedzwetzkyana, Pink Pearl, Northern Spy, Kandil Sinap, Frostbite, Lamb Abbey Pearmain, Black Oxford, Virginia Crab, Harrison, Ashmead’s Kernal, Calville Blanc, Hudson’s Golden Gem, Golden Russet and Pitmaston Pineapple will be provided.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.