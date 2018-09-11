Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 11-17

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Sideways Farm & Brewery releases Blackberry Blanc on Tuesday, Sept. 11. The ale is fermented on 50 pounds of local blackberries, dry hopped with Hallertau Blanc and finished with a white wine yeast. Bottle sales of it and other in-stock brewery offerings are available 4-7 p.m. daily through Thursday, Sept. 13, and during regular Friday-Saturday taproom hours.

Catawba Brewing Co.'s King Don's Pumpkin Ale returns to all four of its tasting rooms on Friday, Sept. 14, on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

returns to all four of its tasting rooms on Friday, Sept. 14, on draft and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans. Burial Beer Co. has a dual can release on Saturday, Sept. 15. The Mortal Dimensions of the Spiritual Fresh Hop IPA (6.4 percent ABV) takes the backbone of the brewery’s Surf Wax IPA and adds fresh Cashmere and Chinook hops. Six-packs of 12-ounce cans cost $16. The Brutality of Gazing Into Death DIPA (8.5 percent ABV) is double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Idaho 7, Wai-iti and Cashmere. Four-packs of 16-ounce cans cost $18.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Hillman Beer is currently pouring Busta Rinds Watermelon Gose (4.5 percent ABV), made with locally-grown Sugar Baby watermelons.

In addition to its aforementioned packaged offerings also being available on draft, Burial has two new offerings this week. Tuesday, Sept. 11, brings Graves of Valor Sour Ale with Carolina Figs (6.3 percent ABV), aged in oak upon grains of paradise, peppercorns, ginger and figs. It's followed on Wednesday, Sept. 12, by Merciless Disciple Fresh Hop Belgian-style Blonde Ale (6 percent ABV), hopped with Zaazer and Nugget.

Special events