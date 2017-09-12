Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 12-18

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Catawba Brewing Co. celebrates the 20th anniversary of its award-winning spiced pumpkin ale recipe with the release of King Don’s Pumpkin Ale on Friday, Sept. 15. King Don’s Pumpkin Ale (5.5 percent ABV) is deep amber in color and uses five separate barley varieties, fresh pumpkin and an assortment of spices (cinnamon, ginger, allspice, clove, nutmeg) to create its complex flavor profile. Find it in Catawba’s four tasting rooms and in five-state distribution on draft and in new full-color six-pack cans.
- Highland Brewing Co. will release Sign of the Times New England IPA, the second beer in its series of limited-edition artist collaboration cans following Radical Departure, on Friday, Sept. 15. Sign of the Times is a hazy 6.5 percent ABV NE IPA packaged in special 12-ounce cans with artwork commissioned from local artist Julie Armbruster. Six-packs will be available for $12.99 in the tasting room only.
Small-batch beers
- Burial Beer Co. releases three new small-batch beers this week. First up, Dawn of the Supernatural Fresh Hop IPA makes its debut on Tuesday, Sept. 12. This 6.5 percent ABV IPA brewed with barley and wheat, is dry-hopped with 400 pounds of East Coast Cascade and Chinook hand delivered by Hop Head Farms in Michigan. Next, on Thursday, Sept. 14, In the Arms of Death Spiced Blueberry Saison makes its debut. This initially blond saison takes on a bright purple hue from the addition of blueberries and highlights five types of mint grown in Burial’s taproom garden. Finally, The Illusion of Secrecy Watermelon and Lavender Gose will be tapped on Friday, Sept. 15.
- On Thursday, Sept. 14, Catawba taps its Märzen Lager (5.3 percent ABV) highlighting a European malt bill of Munich, pilsen and Vienna. Brewed as a fundraiser for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity, Catawba will donate $1 from each pint sold to the organization.
- Wedge Brewing Co. will tap two beers this week, one at each Wedge location. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Wedge Studios will tap Third Rail, a 10 percent ABV American barleywine, and the following day on Friday, Sept. 15, Wedge Foundation will begin pouring Chilli Vanilli, a 4.8 percent ABV American wheat ale with vanilla, oranges and lactose.
Special events
- Thirsty Monk will host its September Monk Beer Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Biltmore Park Monk. This month’s focus will be on beer and food pairings, and those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP here.
- On Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 8-11 p.m., Burial hosts the September edition of its Moonlit Art Markets featuring wares from a dozen local artists and craftspeople.
- Fonta Flora Brewing in Morganton hosts its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Friday, Sept. 16, including the release of the brewery’s Oktoberfest Märzen.
- The 21st annual Brewgrass will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon-6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, featuring over 40 local, regional and national breweries. Tickets are available now at many local bars, breweries and restaurants, as well as on the Brewgrass website, where a list of participating breweries and bands can be found.
