Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Oskar Blues Brewery has added One-y (4% ABV) to its year round lineup. The hazy, 100-calorie IPA is available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.
- Burial Beer Co. has four releases on Friday, Sept. 20. The Tearing of Flesh from Bone DIPA (8.2% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado and featuring a final dose of Columbus Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; Lethal Dose Fresh Hop DIPA (8.5% ABV), made with Cashmere, Chinook and Crystal wet hop cones, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20, exclusively at the taproom; The Allegory of Immortality Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Sour Ale with Peach & Orange Peel (9.6% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $16, exclusively at the taproom; and Hellstar Dark Lager (4.8% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12 and will see distribution.
Small-batch beers and ciders
- Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Oh My Gourd (6.9% ABV), a pumpkin spice latte-inspired ale brewed with pumpkin puree, Dynamite Roasting coffee, lactose and a mix of spices. It will be available on draft at the taproom and see limited distribution.
- Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Mixed Berry Berliner Weisse (5% ABV), made with blackberry and strawberry puree, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at all four of its locations.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.