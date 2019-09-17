Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 17-23

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Oskar Blues Brewery has added One-y (4% ABV) to its year round lineup. The hazy, 100-calorie IPA is available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft.

(4% ABV) to its year round lineup. The hazy, 100-calorie IPA is available in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and on draft. Burial Beer Co. has four releases on Friday, Sept. 20. The Tearing of Flesh from Bone DIPA (8.2% ABV), hopped with Mosaic and El Dorado and featuring a final dose of Columbus Cryo, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $18, exclusively at the taproom; Lethal Dose Fresh Hop DIPA (8.5% ABV), made with Cashmere, Chinook and Crystal wet hop cones, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $20, exclusively at the taproom; The Allegory of Immortality Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Sour Ale with Peach & Orange Peel (9.6% ABV) will be available in 500 milliliter bottles for $16, exclusively at the taproom; and Hellstar Dark Lager (4.8% ABV) will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans for $12 and will see distribution.

Small-batch beers and ciders

Highland Brewing Co. is currently pouring Oh My Gourd (6.9% ABV), a pumpkin spice latte-inspired ale brewed with pumpkin puree, Dynamite Roasting coffee, lactose and a mix of spices. It will be available on draft at the taproom and see limited distribution.

(6.9% ABV), a pumpkin spice latte-inspired ale brewed with pumpkin puree, Dynamite Roasting coffee, lactose and a mix of spices. It will be available on draft at the taproom and see limited distribution. Catawba Brewing Co. taps a Mixed Berry Berliner Weisse (5% ABV), made with blackberry and strawberry puree, on Thursday, Sept. 19, at all four of its locations.

Special events