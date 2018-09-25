Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Burial Beer Co. has three canned releases this week. Tin Cup Camp Stout (5 percent ABV), brewed this season with Counter Culture Coffee’s Idido Washed Ethipian coffee beans, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13. Then on Friday, Sept. 28, Dawn for the Departed IPA (6.2 percent ABV), a collaboration with Nashville’s Bearded Iris Brewing that’s double dry-hopped with Galaxy, Cashmere, Enigma and select Citra, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $16, and Fresh Hop Shadowclock Pilsner Lager (5.5 percent ABV), hopped with newly-picked Zuper Zaazer from Michigan’s Hop Head Farms, will be available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for $13.

Small-batch beers and ciders

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, UpCountry Brewing Co. releases Yammy Lager.

Thirsty Monk Brewery releases Trail Monk IPA on Thursday, Sept. 27, at its Biltmore Park location. It's brewed with Pilsner malt, red wheat, oats and roasted chestnuts to create a hazy, burnt-orange color reminiscent of fall leaves, then hopped with Cascade, EKG, Lemondrop and Hersbrucker, fermented with the brewery's house Belgian yeast and features an addition of maple syrup after fermentation. The beer is the first in Thirsty Monk's Karma Series, featuring a new beer each quarter to support nonprofit efforts that align with the company's values. $1 from every full pour sold benefits the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation's "Find Your Pint" campaign.

that align with the company’s values. $1 from every full pour sold benefits the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation’s “Find Your Pint” campaign.

Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Bock on Thursday, Sept. 27, at all four of its taprooms. Appalachian Vintner taps Namaste Hazed, a double dry-hopped New England IPA — brewed in collaboration with Eurisko Beer Co. — on Friday, Sept. 28.

Highland Brewing Co. taps Festbier on Friday, Sept. 28. The lager was brewed with all German hops and malt for a beer that is slightly lighter than the brewery's more traditional Clawhammer Märzen.

Archetype Brewing Co. releases its Festbier on Saturday, Sept. 29, at noon in limited edition 20-ounce branded beer steins.

Special events

Wicked Weed Brewing hosts its Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 29, noon-5 p.m. Multiple Oktoberfest beers will be released and costumes are encouraged. More information is available online.

