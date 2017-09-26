Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings Sept. 26 – Oct. 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.

Bottle and can releases

Bruisin’ Ales will release the third and final installment in its Golden Gloves series of 10th anniversary commemorative beers, Maple Syruption , on Friday, Sept. 29, starting at 5 p.m. Brewed in collaboration with Olde Hickory Brewery, Maple Syruption is a 9 percent ABV imperial stout brewed with maple syrup and aged in bourbon barrels. Bottle sales will begin at 5 p.m. along with a free tasting that runs until 7 p.m., followed by an after party at Barley’s Taproom. There is a one case per customer limit.

Small-batch beers

Catawba Brewing Co. taps their Breezy Brae Biere de Miel (6.3 percent ABV) on Thursday, Sept. 28, at all locations. This Belgian-style farmhouse ale is brewed with honey malt and a raw honey varietal from Wild Mountain Bees in Weaverville. The beer was fermented with a blend of Belgian saison yeast and brettanomyces, producing a complex flavor profile of fruity esters with a subtle earthy sweetness from the honey. Breezy Brae is a collaboration with the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy as part of the For Love of Beer and Mountains fundraiser series. Catawba will donate $1 from each pint sold in Asheville tasting rooms to SAHC, and SAHC staff will be onsite at Catawba’s Asheville South Slope location on the release day from 5-10 p.m. to answer questions and sell merchandise. A guided hike to Upper Catawba Falls is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 30.

Special events