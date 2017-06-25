Conscious Party: Highland Night Flight

WHAT: A 4.5-mile race through East Asheville
WHEN: Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Highland Brewing
WHY: Glow-in-the-dark necklaces, crazy costumes and beer — the perfect combination for a running experience like no other. For the fourth year, Highland Brewing Co. is hosting the Night Flight, a 4.5-mile run through the neighborhoods of East Asheville.
The twilight race brings runners of “all ages and sizes, all shapes and colors” says Greg Duff, event organizer and president of Glory Hound Events, and has become one of Asheville’s largest races.
The course loops through the Asheville Municipal Golf Course, the Beverly Hills neighborhood and past the Nature Center on Gashes Creek Road. Upon finishing, Highland Brewing hosts a DJ dance party, and for runners over the age of 21, a free beer.
All of the race proceeds are donated to the Asheville Parks and Greenway Foundation to raise money for the creation of the East Asheville greenway near Highland Brewing. Over the last three years, just under $30,000 has been raised, Duff says.
“It’s really been such a cool thing for East Asheville,” he says. “I’m pretty proud of what we’ve been able to do here and what we’ll continue to do. It really is a testament to the people who live here — they’ve accepted it and really jumped on board.”
The Night Flight race will start at 8 p.m., July 8. The race is not walking-oriented, and only those who can maintain a pace of 15 minutes per mile or less are encouraged to participate. Preregister online, $43 per person.
