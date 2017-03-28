Carolina Beer Guy: Bruisin’ Ales taps anniversary beer

Asheville’s Bruisin’ Ales bottle shop will celebrate its 10th birthday on Friday, March 31, with the release of an anniversary beer made by Pisgah Brewing Co. and a party at Barley’s Taproom.

The shop begins its Golden Gloves 2017 beer series with the potent Je Ne Sais Quad, a rich Belgian-style quadruple aged for four months in Carolina wine barrels. The ruby-red beer has a sweet malty taste with a dry finish from the oak wine barrels. The brew is 12.1 percent ABV.

Bottles of Je Ne Sais Quad go on sale at 5 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Bruisin’s downtown shop. It will also be available on draft at the Pisgah Brewing tasting room in Black Mountain. The bottle release at Bruisin’ will be followed by a party and tapping of Je Ne Sais Quad at 7:30 p.m. in the upstairs bar at Barley’s Taproom and Pizzeria, 42 Biltmore Ave.

Je Ne Sais Quad is the first of four beers in the Golden Gloves series, each of them representing some of the more popular styles sold at Bruisin’ Ales in the past decade. Other beers in the series have not yet been announced.

The shop was opened in 2006 by Julie and Jason Atallah and has grown into an acclaimed beer destination for locals and tourists. Every inch of the space is packed with an assortment of domestic craft brews and imports, and in 2014, Bruisin’ added an online shop.

Bruisin’ Ales is at 66 Broadway. Pisgah Brewing Co. is at 150 Eastside Drive, Black Mountain. Barley’s Taproom is at 42 Biltmore Ave. For details, visit bruisin-ales.com or find it on Facebook.