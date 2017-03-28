Small bites: Posana’s new menu is going to the dogs

“We notice that there are a lot of folks that come over here with their dogs and enjoy sitting out on our patio,” says Peter Pollay, owner and executive chef of downtown’s Posana restaurant. “Everyone here in Asheville really loves their pets; they pretty much treat them like children. We figured, ‘Hey, why not feed them?’”

Posana’s dog menu debuted Tuesday, March 7, as part of the Asheville Humane Society’s 14th annual Dine to Be Kind fundraiser. Pollay considers his restaurant’s latest culinary rollout to be a natural extension of the business’s pet-friendly approach. Since opening in 2009, Posana has provided guests’ dogs with bowls of filtered water.

Co-owner Martha Pollay spearheaded the new menu. “She worked really hard to find things that were pretty lean and good for dogs to eat,” says Peter. Homemade biscuits, grilled Carolina Bison burgers, grilled Ashely Farms chicken breast, Brasstown Beef doggie meatloaf and a dessert dish of bacon soy doggie ice cream make up the canine menu. Prices range from $3-$8. All orders are served in dog dishes.

At this point, Posana’s staff hasn’t had to break up any food fights among canine customers. Peter notes, however, that during the restaurant’s Dine to Be Kind dinner, there was the occasional low growl among the four-legged diners. But overall, he maintains, “All the dogs have behaved pretty well out there so far.”

Posana is at 1 Biltmore Ave. Hours are 5-9 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 5-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Sunday. Its dog menu is available during regular business hours. All dog meals are served on the patio. For details, visit posanarestaurant.com.

Foothills Meats expands CSA offerings

In addition to its semimonthly meat-share community supported agriculture program, Foothills Meats now offers a butcher shop CSA. While the former provides heat-and-eat dishes, seasoned meats and house-made deli meats twice a month, the latter will offer uncooked and unseasoned beef, pork and chicken. “It’s butcher’s choice,” says Foothills’ general manager and owner, Casey McKissick. “But we want it to be a well-balanced bag.” He estimates that orders will feature roughly 40-50 percent roasts, 20-30 percent ground meats, and the remaining 20 percent will be steaks and chops. Unlike the meat-share CSA, which is available for pickup on the first and third Fridays of every month, the butcher shop CSA can be ordered online at any time. Each $100 order will include $110 worth (10-14 pounds) of vacuum-sealed cuts. An email notification will be sent out when the order is ready for pickup. “You’re going to get some New York strips, some chuck-eyes, some Denver steaks and flat irons, and then those more fun, odd cuts, as well,” says McKissick.

Foothills’ butcher shop CSA orders are available for pickup Monday-Thursday at its Commissary Kitchen, 1198 Old U.S. 70, Black Mountain, or at its food truck at Hi-Wire Brewing’s Big Top, 2 Huntsman Place, Asheville. Hours vary. For details, visit avl.mx/3i7.

Burial Beer pairing dinner at Corner Kitchen

As South Slope-based Burial Beer gets ready to launch its new facility just southeast of Biltmore Village, the brewery will partner with Biltmore Village mainstay Corner Kitchen for a five-course pairing dinner on Thursday, April 6. The evening begins with Burial’s Garden of Earthly Delights mixed-culture saison paired with a selection of snacks, including lump crab fritters, carrot vichyssoise shooters and scallop escabeche on fingerling potato crisps. From there, expect courses such as a Harker’s Island oyster po’boy teamed up with Hawkbill IPA, a juniper-encrusted Brasstown Beef flat iron steak paired with Dire and Ever-Circling Wolves rustic farmhouse black ale and smoked cherry bourbon pie with a glass of Fall of the Rebel Angels chokeberry saison.

The dinner happens at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Corner Kitchen, 3 Boston Way. The ticket price of $85 includes food, beer, tax and gratuity. For details and tickets, visit burialbeer.bpt.me.

Kosher Wine Tasting

The Asheville School of Wine will host a kosher wine tasting with Stuart Greenwald on Friday, March 31. This free event will offer guests a historic overview highlighting the use of kosher wine in religious ceremonies. It will also look at its use in more familial settings, as well as celebrations.

The Kosher Wine Tasting takes place from 6-7 p.m. Friday, March 31, at MetroWines, 169 Charlotte St. The event is free. For more information, visit metrowinesasheville.com.

Local Provisions and Table Wine French Wine Dinner

Local Provisions and Table Wine will team up for a five-course pairing event Thursday, April 6, that will feature pours from Rosenthal Wine Merchant. Wines for the evening will include NV Domaine de Montbourgeau Crémant du Jura, 2016 Commanderie de Peyrassol Cotes de Provence Rosé, 2014 Domaine Thevenet & Fils Saint-Veran Clos de l’Ermitage, 2015 Domaine Jean-Marc Pillot Bourgogne Rouge Les Grandes Terres and 2013 Domaine du Gour de Chaulé Gigondas. The food menu has yet to be finalized, but Local Provisions’ chef Justin Burdett will implement seasonal products to create courses that highlight items including oysters and lamb.

The French Wine Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Local Provisions, 77 Biltmore Ave. Tickets are $85 per person, all-inclusive. Call Local Provisions at 828-424-7815 for reservations.

Asheville City Market’s new home on North Market Street

On Saturday, April 1, Asheville City Market will debut at its new downtown location on North Market Street between Woodfin and East Walnut streets. As a program of the Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project, the market seeks to support economically sustainable agriculture, as well as enhance market access for farmers. The Saturday market runs 8 a.m.-noon from April through October.

For more information, visit asapconnections.org.