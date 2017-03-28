Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 28-April 2

Beer Today, Gone Tomorrow is the one-stop home for Asheville-area beer news. Check back throughout the week for updates and send your own to wncbeertoday@gmail.com.
Bottle and can releases
- Bruisin’ Ales will release the first beer in its commemorative Golden Gloves 2017 Series on Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m. Brewed to celebrate the award-winning beer store’s 10th anniversary, the Golden Gloves 2017 Series consists of four beers brewed by local breweries referencing styles or specific beers that have been popular over the course of the stores’s existence. The first Golden Gloves beer, Je Ne Sais Quad, is a 12.1 percent ABV Belgian-style quadrupel brewed by Pisgah Brewing Co. and aged in Biltmore wine barrels for nine months. Je Ne Said Quad will be for sale at Bruisin’ Ales as well as on its web store in 750-milliliter bottles and will also be available on draft at Pisgah Brewing Co.’s taproom.
Small-batch beers
- Burial Beer Co. releases two small-batch offerings this week. On Monday, March 27, Pantalones Flacos Temporada Lima con Sal makes its debut. Brewed to celebrate the grand opening of Salud Cerveceria in Charlotte, this 7 percent ABV blonde brew starts with Carolina 6-Row Barley and Seashore Rye from Riverbend Malt, lime peel and sea salt in the kettle, and is fermented with a mixed culture of brettanomyces and lactobacillus. Then 100 pounds of limes were fire-roasted in the wood ovens at Cucina 24 and added in secondary fermentation. After several weeks, a third fermentation was initiated with the addition of agave sugar. On Tuesday, March 28, A World of Obstacles Overcome will be introduced. This Pale Ale is brewed with pilsner, white wheat and flaked barley then hopped with Huell Melon, Idaho 7, Ella and El Dorado.
- Catawba Brewing Co. releases a Peach Grisette (4.9 percent ABV) on Thursday, March 30, at all of its tasting rooms. The beer was brewed with French saison yeast and peaches were added in secondary fermentation .
Special events
- On Wednesday, March 29, Burial Beer Co. will host an IPA tasting and talk from 6-8 p.m. with Josh Bernstein, author of The Complete IPA. The admission price of $15 includes a discussion with Bernstein and Burial’s brewers, IPA samples, a copy of The Complete IPA and a complimentary Burial Beer Co. taster glass.
- Hi-Wire Brewing will host Asheville City Soccer Club’s inaugural season kick-off on Thursday, March 30, starting at 6 p.m at the brewery’s Big Top facility. The event includes a soccer pool tournament, meet-and-greets with coaches and players and music courtesy of Asheville’s DJ Kipper. Season ticket holders can pick up their jerseys from the Big Top starting at 6 p.m.
- On Friday, March 31, starting at 7:30 p.m., Barley’s Taproom will host an anniversary party for Bruisin’ Ales, including the first draft availability of Je Ne Said Quad.
- On Saturday, April 1, at 10 a.m., Wicked Weed’s Funkatorium will host a Vintage Bottle and Barrel Sale. Bourbon, rum, gin and wine barrels will be for sale at $100 each. All sales are final. Customers must be able to take the barrel(s) at the time of purchase. Cash or credit are accepted. More details on the sale will be posted on Wicked Weed’s Facebook page.
- The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild (NCCBG) has partnered with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. to invite more than 50 breweries to Sierra Nevada’s brewery in Mills River for the second Burly Beer Festival on Saturday, April 1, from 1-5 p.m. Visit sierranevada.com/burlybeers for more details.
- **NEW** Sylva’s 2nd Annual Brew Hop takes place Saturday, April 1, from 3-7 p.m. Attendees receive a souvenir glass and 4 ounce pours of two different local or regional beers at each of the following downtown Sylva locations: City Lights Café, Heinzelmännchen Brewery, Innovation Brewing, Mad Batter Food & Film, Sneak E Squirrel Brewery and The Cut Cocktail Lounge. Tickets purchased online by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, are $25 (plus $1 processing). Limited to 200. Remaining tickets may be purchased on the day of the event for $35.
4 thoughts on “Beer today, gone tomorrow: Asheville beer happenings March 28-April 2”
How come no word on the Sylva brew hop this upcoming Saturday?
Thank you for bringing the Brew Hop to our attention, Joseph. I’ve updated the post with the event’s details.
Your welcome and thank you very much!
Cheers!