Dining Out for Life fundraiser tweaks model in response to restaurant closures

Posted on by Kay West
RendezVous and Bouchon are among the DOFL 2020 restaurants WNCAP suggests supporting through this year’s revised effort. Photo courtesy of WNCAP

For 18 years, the Western North Carolina Aids Project has counted on the generosity of local, independent restaurants to fuel its annual fundraiser. With those restaurants struggling to stay afloat, WNCAP is hoping to return their kindness with a COVID-19 twist on Dining Out for Life.

“Typically, the event model is based on participating restaurants donating 20% of gross sales on DOFL day, the last Thursday in April,” says Michael Poandl, development coordinator. “Over the lifetime of the event, over $1 million has been raised for HIV prevention and care.”

DOFL 2020 was originally scheduled for April 30, with 103 restaurants signed on. After the state ended in-house dining March 17, WNCAP canceled the event and then brainstormed what to do. “We feel a part of the restaurant community and wanted to find a way to support them,” he explains. “Rather than dining out, we’re inviting people to dine in with takeout from those restaurants offering it or purchase a gift card for future use.”

WNCAP has created a spreadsheet of its partner restaurants for those who would like to support them. “Obviously we are not asking restaurants to donate, but we do invite people to go to WNCAP.org/donate and make a donation, using the pull-down box to indicate DIFL. Some restaurants will also include donation envelopes in carry-out bags.”

People who order takeout from a partner restaurant are encouraged to snap a selfie while dining at home and post it to social media with the hashtags #DineInEndHIV and #TakeoutForLife and tag the restaurants as well. “We’re doing what we can to keep the issue out there — both issues, AIDS awareness and independent restaurants. They have always been there for us, and we want to be there for them,” says Poandl. Everyone who posts a selfie or donates will be entered in a raffle for a $500 cash card from Mosaic Realty.

Details, including a list of Dining Out for Life partner restaurants, can be found at diningoutforlife.com/city/asheville.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Kay West
Kay West was a freelance journalist in Nashville for more than 30 years, contributing writer for the Nashville Scene, StyleBlueprint Nashville, Nashville correspondent for People magazine, author of five books and mother of two happily launched grown-up kids. To kick off 2019 she put Tennessee in her rear view mirror, drove into the mountains of WNC, settled in West Asheville and appreciates that writing offers the opportunity to explore and learn her new home. She looks forward to hiking trails, biking greenways, canoeing rivers, sampling local beer and cheering the Asheville Tourists.
View all posts by Kay West →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.