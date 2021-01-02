Everything in Moderation: Asheville beverage experts explore the world of sake

Posted on by Audrey and Bill Kopp
HOT AND COLD: Though most people are familiar with one type of sake, the “table” sake served hot in restaurants, there are in fact seven classifications of the brewed alcoholic beverage. Most higher-quality sake is served cold, explains Patrick Shearer, head brewer at Ben’s American Sake. Photo by Tim Robison

There’s a lot more to sake than the clear, hot beverage served in sushi restaurants. While the ancient Japanese spirit is made in a manner similar to beer (it’s brewed), it can have an alcoholic content of 15%-20%, a level comparable to fortified wines. And there’s an impressive — almost bewildering — array of styles to explore.

Sake’s origins are deep. According to a history of the drink at japansake.or.jp, the oldest written records about sake are found in third century texts from Asia. Like many ancient beverages, it’s a deceptively simple drink. At its most elemental, pure sake is brewed using four ingredients, explains Sergio Granados, former lead bartender at the now-closed Futo Buta. “Rice, water, yeast and kōji,” he says, explaining that kōji is a fungus, “the microorganism that breaks down the rice.”

Patrick Shearer, head brewer at Ben’s American Sake, says that when the powdered black mold kōji is mixed with rice, it converts the starches in the rice into sugar. “And the yeast ferments that sugar, creating alcohol and carbon dioxide.” Those processes — happening at the same time — are called parallel fermentation. The resulting beverage is one like no other; its character sets it apart from beer, wine and spirits and into a world of its own.

And it’s a big world. Though most people are familiar with one type of sake, the “table” sake served hot in restaurants, there are in fact seven classifications of the brewed alcoholic beverage. Most higher-quality sake is served cold, explains Shearer. “Heating can hide some of the off flavors,” he says.

The amount of the rice grain removed before fermenting is a key factor in a sake’s quality, and the classifications are illustrated in a pyramid graphic that’s shared widely in print and online (see one example at tengusake.com/sake-guide/types-of-sake/). Among “pure” varieties — meaning sake made without the addition of brewer’s alcohol — there is junmai (at least 30% of the rice grain removed), junmai ginjo (40%) and at the very top, junmai daiginjo, with at least 50% of the grain removed.

Non-junmai sake is made with extra alcohol added. At the bottom of that side of the pyramid, nonpremium futsushu (“table” sake) is made using rice with less than 30% of the rice grain removed. Sometimes table sake is made using the byproduct flour left after the polishing of rice for premium sake. 

Table sake represents more than three-quarters of all sake brewed, and Granados allows that even table sake can be good: It’s suited to serving hot (which isn’t true of junmai sake), and it has a longer shelf life. Premium non-junmai sakes are classified according to the same levels of rice polishing: honjozo (30%), ginjo (40%) and daiginjo (50%).

Polishing the rice isn’t merely a gimmick. Removing the outer layers of the rice grains before fermentation changes the character of the sake. “The more the rice is polished, the more that the floral aromas inside of it are released,” Granados says. Less polished rice yields a sake that is “more earthy, more mushroomy,” he says. Those outer layers, notes Shearer, contain “impurities, harsher flavors and some color.”

If all that isn’t confusing enough, there’s also nigori sake, a wholly different classification. Translated as “cloudy,” it exists in varieties that can be placed almost anywhere on the pyramid. “Its milky color comes from residual yeast and dissolved rice,” Shearer explains. The resulting thicker mouthfeel makes nigoris well suited for pairing with spicy dishes, says Granados.

Sake is most often enjoyed straight, but it mixes well in cocktails as well (see sidebar). Combined with sparkling water, it can make a nice spritzer. In fact, one of Ben’s most popular offerings is Yu-Tang, a yuzu flavored, low-alcohol sake spritzer.

Granados marvels at the variety and versatility of sake. “Starting with four simple ingredients, you can go to the moon and back,” he says.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Audrey and Bill Kopp
Self-described “liquor nerds” Audrey and Bill Kopp enjoy a good cocktail now and then (and then, and then) but always imbibe responsibly. Everyday Americans with upscale tastes, they're always on the lookout for the best values in spirits, clever-yet-legal DIY strategies, and adventurous cocktail recipes. Find them also at http://fb.me.liquornerds/ Follow me @liquornerds
View all posts by Audrey and Bill Kopp →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.