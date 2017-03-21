New Belgium brings Tour de Fat, Third Eye Blind to Asheville

New Belgium Brewing Co. will bring its big Tour de Fat beer, bikes and music event to Asheville this spring, and the events lineup will include a concert by rock band Third Eye Blind.

The touring celebration will play Asheville on Saturday, May 20, at the New Belgium brewery at 21 Craven St. in West Asheville. Tickets are $25 and are available online. The party can accommodate up to 4,000 merrymakers, brewery spokeswoman Jenny Foust says.

This is the 18th year for the tour and its first visit to Asheville, where New Belgium operates its eastern U.S. expansion brewery. The tour is visiting 33 cities this year including Charlotte (May 27) and Atlanta (May 31). .

Tour de Fat will include an ensemble of artists, circus and vaudeville performers, plus local buskers and street musicians. Different headliners will play at each date — in Charlotte, the big act is A Thousand Horses and in Atlanta, Corey Harper will star.

The philanthropic tour looks to raise $600,000 for various local causes. Since its start, it has generated $4.5 million for nonprofit organizations.

This is the first major concert at New Belgium in West Asheville since the brewery hosted a 30th anniversary party there Aug. 27, 2016. with the band The Naked and the Famous.

Third Eye Blind, formed in San Francisco in 1993, has sold more than 12 million recordings worldwide. Its first album, the self-titled Third Eye Blind, was released in 1997 and had five hit singles: “Semi-Charmed Life,” “Graduate,” “How’s It Going to Be,” “Losing a Whole Year” and “Jumper.” “Semi-Charmed Life” made it to number one on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart and won a Billboard Music Award for modern rock song of the year.

The band’s second album, Blue, included the singles “Anything,” “Never Let You Go,” “10 Days Late” and “Deep Inside of You.”

The band’s lineup has changed through the years but currently includes core members Stephan Jenkins on vocals and rhythm guitar and Brad Hargreaves on drums, plus Kryz Reid on lead guitar and backing vocals, Alex Kopp on keyboard and Alex LeCavalier on bass.

