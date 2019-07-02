Small bites: Our Global Table celebrates international cuisine

“Everyone comes from somewhere,” says George Awad, co-organizer of Our Global Table. Now in its second consecutive year, the culinary event welcomes local restaurants as well as professional and amateur chefs to celebrate and share their diverse backgrounds through their cuisine. Tickets, which are $30, are now available for the Sunday, July 21, gathering at Wedge at Foundation. The event, sponsored by Prestige Subaru and Earth Equity Advisors, is expected to sell out.

Along with creating an international food court, Our Global Table also doubles as a fundraiser for Pisgah Legal Services. All proceeds benefit the nonprofit’s Justice for All Program, which provides free legal aid and advocacy to immigrants in 18 Western North Carolina counties. The previous year’s event, notes Awad, resulted in a $5,000 donation to the organization.

“Every penny raised is money needed,” says Jodi Ford, Pisgah Legal Services’ events and marketing coordinator. “Last year we were able to impact over 4,000 people through our immigration work.”

A complete list of food providers was not available at press time. However, Foreign Affairs Oriental Market will participate and Gypsy Queen Cuisine, Cúrate and Little Bee Thai are among the restaurants confirmed. Community members interested in contributing to the event are asked to contact co-organizer Suzy Phillips at suzy@gypsyqueencuisine.com.

“We just want people to come in, have some food and a beverage, and remember that we’re all made up of a bunch of different ingredients,” says Awad. “It’s about sharing those backgrounds. And the best way to do that, of course, is to have a meal with somebody.”

Our Global Table runs noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at Wedge at Foundation, 5 Foundry St. Tickets are $30. To purchase, visit avl.mx/68t.

Independence Day

Several restaurants and bars will host special events to celebrate the Fourth of July. Here are a few options for this year’s holiday. AC Hotel Asheville Downtown’s Capella on 9 rooftop restaurant and bar will host the Great American Cookout, offering drinks and a barbecue buffet along with a unique view of the city’s firework display. Tickets are $55 for adults, $35 for ages 12 and younger (avl.mx/68o). Also downtown, Daphne at Twisted Laurel will offer a $10 burger and beer special for anyone with patio reservations. Reserved seats are $20 per person (avl.mx/68p). If you’re looking to get out of Asheville, you can head to Hendersonville for in-house food specials and patio games at Old Orchard Tavern (avl.mx/68q). In Black Mountain, Foothills Local Meats will offer food, drinks and firework festivities at its Butcher Bar (avl.mx/68r). For those traveling west, the town of Sylva’s fireworks celebration features a number of food trucks and live music along with the pyrotechnics (avl.mx/68s).

Independence Day is Thursday, July 4. For times and locations, see provided links.

July sushi classes

The Burger Bar will host a series of sushi-making workshops throughout July. Each week, students will learn to make two rolls of their choice followed by a dinner party with sake specials. Led by chef Ness Whidden, the classes will take place every Wednesday beginning July 10. Limited to eight people per course, registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, July 3.

Classes run 6-9 p.m. every Wednesday in July starting July 10 at the Burger Bar, 1 Craven St. To secure a spot, text 828-761-1311 no later than Wednesday, July 3. For more information, visit avl.mx/68n.

Sweet Thangs opening in Hendersonville

Sweet Thangs, a new dessert shop in Hendersonville, will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, July 4. According to the shop’s Facebook page, owner Terry Young is a Hendersonville native and U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm. Featured desserts will include fresh-baked cheesecakes and cupcakes, as well as cookies, brownies and Hershey’s ice cream.

Sweet Thangs is at 404 Seventh Ave. E., Hendersonville. Hours are 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday. Sweet Thangs is closed on Tuesday. For more information, visit avl.mx/68j.

Amateur bake-off

Zapow Gallery will host an amateur bake-off on Saturday, July 6, with local and regional talent. The free event coincides with the latest ZaPow Member Artists’ opening, featuring a collection of work that pays homage to the television series “The Great British Bake Off.” Winners will have the opportunity to sell their treats during the art show’s run. Competing categories include bread, cookies, pies and cakes. The event’s judges are Short Street Cakes founder and cookbook author Jodi Rhoden, Baked Pie Co. owner Kirsten Fuchs and ZaPow Gallery owner Lauren Watterson. Rhoden says she isn’t necessarily wowed by gimmicky cakes, preferring instead “a cake with a story, some integrity and an aesthetic quality of loving care.”

The bake-off runs 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at ZaPow, 150 Coxe Ave., Suite 101. For more information, visit avl.mx/68k.

Pizza Ships release party

For a second consecutive year, Bhramari Brewing Co. will celebrate the release of its Pizza Ships hazy pale ale with a pizza-themed party. Along with the original Pizza Ships, which is brewed with Engima and Styrian Wolf hops, Bhramari will release Hawaiian Pizza Ships, a gose with pineapple, basil and Alaea red salt. Both beers are brewed with pizza that’s made in-house. The free release event on Saturday, July 6, will feature a pizza box art show, a pizza-roll-eating contest and pizza-themed trivia and music.

The party runs 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday, July 6, at Bhramari Brewing Co., 101 S. Lexington Ave. To submit pizza box art, email allison@bhramaribrewing.com. For more information, visit avl.mx/68l.