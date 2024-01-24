Charging Ahead: Weaverville makes case for police EVs

Volume
30
/ Issue
26
January 24, 2024

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Cindy Kunst
Weaverville recently became the first municipality in the region to add electric vehicles to its police fleet. Other towns in Western North Carolina, including Black Mountain and Waynesville, also see EVs as the future of transportation in their communities. But the specific approach to EVs varies from town to town.

arts

  • Around Town: BMCM+AC kicks off 2024 with latest exhibit

    -by Xpress Contributor
    Black Mountain College Museum + Arts Center is ringing in 2024 with its latest exhibit, “Vera B. Williams/Stories.” Plus: The Orange Peel hosts a Taylor Swift dance party, Tyger Tyger Gallery…

food

news