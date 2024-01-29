Letter: Hoping for a GOP win for governor

Posted on by Letters
Steven Hawkins

The 2024 race for the governorship of North Carolina is off to a good start. There are some good candidates who are soon to make the election a year for the history books. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is the front-runner for his party’s nomination. Stein has served as N.C. attorney general since 2017. Stein is from Wake County. He is seen as a very exceptional candidate. Another Democrat who joined in the race is former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan. And Morgan announced his candidacy in September.

But the GOP has had two remarkable candidates who have come forward to compete for the 2024 GOP nomination for governor of North Carolina. And I think a member of the GOP should be voted as governor of North Carolina because we do need another Pat McCrory or James Martin as chief executive of the Tar Heel State for the good of the state of North Carolina.

Republican N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is seen as the front-runner to win the party’s nomination for N.C. governor. Robinson became the first Black person to be elected to lieutenant governor of North Carolina when he beat Yvonne Lewis Holley back in 2020. I think he would not go to jail if he wins this election; and he’s very much alive in the next election. I mean I just hope that he wins this election! This would help North Carolina out very much indeed. The second person to fight for the 2024 Grand Old Party gubernatorial nomination is Andy Wells, who is a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation who also served in the N.C. Senate 2015-2020.

In an address to the Henderson County Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 7, Robinson praised the state’s $3 billion budget surplus. And on Oct. 11, Stein brought his NC Strong tour to the cities of Hickory and Asheville to connect with votes about the next election in 2024. So these two candidates have visited the Western North Carolina area many times before and will be in the area again during election 2024.

I hope a good member of the GOP emerges and is found to win the governorship of North Carolina in election year 2024. But if it isn’t one of those two GOP candidates who eventually get the nomination, I hope another great, reliable Republican candidate comes forward at the beginning of 2024 who could put the North Carolina governorship in GOP hands for the good of the Tar Heel State.

— Steven Hawkins
Greenville, S.C.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

2 thoughts on “Letter: Hoping for a GOP win for governor

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.