Letter: Hoping for a GOP win for governor

The 2024 race for the governorship of North Carolina is off to a good start. There are some good candidates who are soon to make the election a year for the history books. N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is the front-runner for his party’s nomination. Stein has served as N.C. attorney general since 2017. Stein is from Wake County. He is seen as a very exceptional candidate. Another Democrat who joined in the race is former N.C. Supreme Court Justice Michael Morgan. And Morgan announced his candidacy in September.

But the GOP has had two remarkable candidates who have come forward to compete for the 2024 GOP nomination for governor of North Carolina. And I think a member of the GOP should be voted as governor of North Carolina because we do need another Pat McCrory or James Martin as chief executive of the Tar Heel State for the good of the state of North Carolina.

Republican N.C. Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson is seen as the front-runner to win the party’s nomination for N.C. governor. Robinson became the first Black person to be elected to lieutenant governor of North Carolina when he beat Yvonne Lewis Holley back in 2020. I think he would not go to jail if he wins this election; and he’s very much alive in the next election. I mean I just hope that he wins this election! This would help North Carolina out very much indeed. The second person to fight for the 2024 Grand Old Party gubernatorial nomination is Andy Wells, who is a member of the N.C. Board of Transportation who also served in the N.C. Senate 2015-2020.

In an address to the Henderson County Board of Commissioners meeting Aug. 7, Robinson praised the state’s $3 billion budget surplus. And on Oct. 11, Stein brought his NC Strong tour to the cities of Hickory and Asheville to connect with votes about the next election in 2024. So these two candidates have visited the Western North Carolina area many times before and will be in the area again during election 2024.

I hope a good member of the GOP emerges and is found to win the governorship of North Carolina in election year 2024. But if it isn’t one of those two GOP candidates who eventually get the nomination, I hope another great, reliable Republican candidate comes forward at the beginning of 2024 who could put the North Carolina governorship in GOP hands for the good of the Tar Heel State.

— Steven Hawkins

Greenville, S.C.