Letter: Wells cares about citizens and community

For more than three years, citizens of Buncombe County have had the benefit of being represented by Terri Wells on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. During this time, Terri worked tirelessly to represent all the people of Buncombe County, in addition to the citizens from her elected district. For 2024, her new District 2 will include Candler, Leicester, Swannanoa and all of North Buncombe, including Weaverville.

Terri was a friend long before being elected. My respect grew as I watched her do the work she has always done, first as a regular citizen and now as a commissioner. I’ve watched her show up for town halls, meet-and-greets in private homes and public meetings — whatever it takes to support her community in an effort to make her neighbors’ lives better. “She is everywhere,” is a comment often heard about Terri.

Terri does this for one reason. She cares about us and this place where we all live. The true measure of a real leader: someone who serves because they truly care about people, with actions to demonstrate it.

Without question, anyone who knows Terri, as a friend or a constituent or a voter, will be happy to see her reelected in 2024. She still has more work to do. Buncombe County needs Terri Wells for commissioner.

— Nancy Waldrop

Weaverville