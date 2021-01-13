Neal’s Gambit: Chess hall-of-famer coaches next generation
Volume
27/ Issue
24
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Thomas Calder
For the debut of Xpress' new Arts & Culture section, we check in with WNC's Neal Harris, one of only 10 members of the N.C. Chess Hall of Fame and a sought-after coach for young players.
What’s new in food: A mix of good news and uncertainty kicks off 2021The new year brings new restaurants and fresh collaborations while other businesses take a temporary break and a North Asheville favorite closes permanently.
Slow progress marks Buncombe vaccine rolloutOf the 1,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Buncombe County had been allotted by North Carolina state officials through Dec. 28, the county had given just over 1,000 doses through Jan.…