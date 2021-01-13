Neal’s Gambit: Chess hall-of-famer coaches next generation

Volume
27
/ Issue
24
January 13, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

Thomas Calder
For the debut of Xpress' new Arts & Culture section, we check in with WNC's Neal Harris, one of only 10 members of the N.C. Chess Hall of Fame and a sought-after coach for young players.

food

news

  • Slow progress marks Buncombe vaccine rollout

    -by Daniel Walton
    Of the 1,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Buncombe County had been allotted by North Carolina state officials through Dec. 28, the county had given just over 1,000 doses through Jan.…