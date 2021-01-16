Letter: Woodfin board should address development concerns

The community has serious concerns about the proposed development on Richmond Hill. I feel the Woodfin Board of Commissioners should publicly address these concerns in a formal statement through the local media well before the zoning variance hearing:
1. Who will be responsible to pay for the bridge?
2. Who will be responsible to pay for expanding River Road to cover the increased traffic flow?
3. Has the town of Woodfin made any concession to the developer, such as tax cuts?
4. Who will be required to cover costs if things don’t go as planned?
5a. Richmond Hill is a residential neighborhood in the city of Asheville lacking connections that could handle increased traffic flow. How will Woodfin commissioners prevent traffic to this development from being directed through Richmond Hill?
5b. If commissioners fail to prevent traffic through Richmond Hill, what plan do they have to compensate the city of Asheville to manage the infrastructure load?
Please respond publicly before the zoning variance hearing.
— Karl Kuhn
Asheville
