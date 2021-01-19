Letter: What the numbers (and attitudes) say about Asheville area

Apparently, Asheville has earned the dishonorable distinction of placing in the top 10% of most violent cities in the entire country [avl.mx/8uz].

Wondering how much it has to do with this: “Asheville Rents Up 4.3% Since Start of Pandemic” [avl.mx/8v0] or this (a local law enforcement sergeant’s response to my statement on a community social media site regarding the need for a more diversely staffed police department): “That premise states that only an ethnicity or gender can equitably apply fairness of the law to the same group. Creating such an environment, by its own declaration, implies that no group can equitably and fairly serve other groups.” Ahem.

Time to start looking for a new place to call home.

— Angie Song

Black Mountain