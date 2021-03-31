On With the Show: Fans return to local venues
Volume
27/ Issue
35
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:iStock
As of March 26, North Carolina’s indoor music venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and Asheville-area favorites — including The Grey Eagle, The Orange Peel and White Horse Black Mountain — are starting to turn up the volume by bringing back local acts to their stages.
news
APD releases after-action report on spring protests“It goes without saying that the protests were unprecedented in the city and for law enforcement officers nationwide,” said Asheville Police Chief David Zack. “Never before had APD encountered a…
Council votes to demolish Vance Monument“I’m looking forward to the day we can have a centerpiece in our city that reflects Asheville today," said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. "And I’m proud to be part of…
opinion
Beat a retreat: City Council doubles down on plan to meet behind closed doorsIn a change from previous City Council practice, and in opposition to advice provided by a UNC School of Government expert on open meetings, Asheville City Council plans to go…