On With the Show: Fans return to local venues

Volume
27
/ Issue
35
March 31, 2021

ONLINE VERSION

Cover Design Credit:

Scott Southwick

Cover Photography Credit:

iStock
As of March 26, North Carolina’s indoor music venues are allowed to operate at 50% capacity, and Asheville-area favorites — including The Grey Eagle, The Orange Peel and White Horse Black Mountain — are starting to turn up the volume by bringing back local acts to their stages.

news

  • APD releases after-action report on spring protests

    -by Molly Horak
    “It goes without saying that the protests were unprecedented in the city and for law enforcement officers nationwide,” said Asheville Police Chief David Zack. “Never before had APD encountered a…

  • Council votes to demolish Vance Monument

    -by Molly Horak
    “I’m looking forward to the day we can have a centerpiece in our city that reflects Asheville today," said Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. "And I’m proud to be part of…

opinion