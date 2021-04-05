Letter: A few puzzling questions

Raleigh [was having] virus updates and information meetings [last] month for the rural residents of North Carolina. If the rural children can’t do their classwork because of lack of internet access, then how are the parents going to get the information they need?

It was bad enough when they posted that the rural students could use the hot spots at the libraries for their classes. Do the rural residents even own a computer/laptop? If no internet, then I would say no, they don’t.

A [recent] article stated that the students are falling behind in classwork, then the [Asheville City Schools] superintendent spends $90,000 on public relations? Public relations for what? How bad he is doing his job?

I heard a story about Western North Carolina when I moved here in ’05 that, per Raleigh, North Carolina stops at Boone. Thanks and just wondering.

— Leonard Nickerson

Swannanoa