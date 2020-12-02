Shop Small: Local retailers pin hopes on holiday season
Volume
27/ Issue
18
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Mark Barrett
At the end of a challenging year for local specialty shops, Black Mountain independent retailers are hoping that revived sales this fall will continue during the holiday season and beyond. On the cover: Kathleen Madden, general manager of Sassafras on Sutton
arts
Local tintype photographers go mobile during pandemicSara Mulvey and David Humphreys reflect on what drew them to tintype photography and how they've adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
food
Food roundup: Cúrate at Earth Fare, a new lunch option and leadership change at Benne on EagleAsheville's December food news includes Spanish specialties, fried fish and a kitchen leadership changeover .