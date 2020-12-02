WNC’s state legislators talk 2021 challenges

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Edwards, Van Duyn, Turner, Ager headshots
STATE UPDATE: Local representatives to the N.C. General Assembly, clockwise from top left, Sen. Chuck Edwards, Sen. Terry Van Duyn, Rep. Brian Turner and Rep. John Ager spoke to participants at a Nov. 17 legislative update hosted by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce. The event reached in-person and virtual audiences. Photos courtesy of the legislators

“What a pleasure to be in a room with real people,” remarked Sen. Chuck Edwards at the start of the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative wrap-up meeting with state lawmakers on Nov. 17. Approximately 25 chamber members sat with boxed breakfasts around socially distanced tables at Asheville’s Crowne Plaza Resort as the District 48 Republican shared his thoughts about the prior year in Raleigh.

It was a pleasure, however, that Edwards was alone in enjoying among his Western North Carolina colleagues in the General Assembly. Democratic Reps. John Ager and Brian Turner, as well as outgoing Democratic Sen. Terry Van Duyn, all addressed the meeting virtually via Zoom.

Just as the event’s logistics were driven by COVID-19, so too were the challenges for the coming year that the four elected officials discussed. Chief among those issues, Edwards said, would be balancing the state’s next budget to reflect pandemic-driven downturns in revenue.

While the extent of the shortfall between current spending levels and those the state could support for fiscal year 2020-21 won’t be clear until May or June, Edwards continued, he offered a ballpark estimate of $5 billion to $8 billion. He didn’t detail which programs might be on the chopping block but said lawmakers would need “quite a bit of courage” to close the revenue gap.

Turner agreed that he and his colleagues would have a “tough row to hoe for next year’s budget.” In addition to decreased revenue, he pointed out, the GA will likely face higher demand for local business support, unemployment benefits and rental assistance as the impacts of the pandemic continue to ripple through the economy.

And Ager, who shared that he was under quarantine after his niece had contracted COVID-19, said his top issue was ensuring local institutions such as the Swannanoa Correctional Center for Women and Craggy Correctional Center were safe from the coronavirus. As of Nov. 30, no active coronavirus infections were reported at Swannanoa, while 54 active cases were reported at Craggy; none of the county’s state prisoners have died of the disease to date.

Beyond facing the immediate health and economic challenges of the virus, the WNC delegation expressed a shared commitment to expanding broadband internet access, which members said had proven critical during the pandemic. Both Edwards and Turner said they were open to developing a new commission, similar to the state’s Rural Electrification Authority, that would oversee and incentivize broadband efforts.

More divisive was a discussion of Edwards’ proposal to cut state funding from cities, including Asheville, that reduce their police budgets. In response to an Xpress question about why the state should penalize cities for maintaining public safety as they deem appropriate, Edwards countered that his measure would instead “incentivize municipalities for protecting their citizens.” He also said the move would “provide political cover” to local leaders under pressure from activist groups that have demanded police defunding.

Turner interjected that state lawmakers are elected to handle North Carolina’s affairs, not micromanage municipalities. “We should leave the city budget up to the City Council and the mayor,” he said. “If residents aren’t happy with the outcomes, they can vote them out.”

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Assistant Editor of Mountain Xpress, regularly contributing to coverage of Western North Carolina's government, environment and health care. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.