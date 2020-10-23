Edwards discusses retaliation against Asheville for police funding shifts

Posted on by Daniel Walton
Defund the police street painting in Asheville
CALL FOR ACTION: Activists demanding police reform painted a 'Defund the Police' street painting outside of Asheville City Hall on June 21. Photo courtesy of Ben Harper

To many activists, including outgoing Asheville City Council member Brian Haynes, the city’s Sept. 22 move to reallocate $770,000 from the $30.1 million Asheville Police Department was a token gesture that “perpetuates systemic racism.” N.C. Senator Chuck Edwards, who represents parts of South Asheville and Henderson County, similarly believes that the move was “an absolute travesty” — for quite different reasons.

Addressing the Council of Independent Business Owners, an Asheville-based trade group, on Oct. 23, the Republican argued that City Council was “bowing to the radicals that are asking for police departments to be defunded.” To ensure law and order, Edwards continued, he is developing legislation that would strip state funds from cities that make cuts to law enforcement.

Edwards did not provide any details about his proposal at the CIBO meeting, although previous reporting in the Hendersonville Times News has indicated he wants a “dollar for dollar reduction” from state sources such as alcohol revenue distributions and Powell Bill street maintenance funds. Instead, he focused on the wave of recent APD resignations, noting that 38 officers (nearly 16% of sworn personnel) have left the force since June.

“There’s a huge fear that the 38 police officer positions and budgets might not be funded in the next fiscal year,” Edwards said of his conversations with constituents about public safety. “I believe the state has the responsibility to insist a city takes actions to protect the citizens and property of the municipality it governs.”

Xpress repeatedly submitted a question during the meeting, which was held over Zoom, asking why cities should be penalized for maintaining public safety in the way they believe is best suited to local needs. Neither the CIBO moderator nor Edwards acknowledged the query but took multiple other questions from the online audience.

Asked whether counties who reallocate funds from their sheriffs’ departments would be included in his bill, Edwards said he hadn’t considered the possibility. “I haven’t heard of counties doing it,” he added.

Fittingly, Edwards’ presentation was followed by an address from Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller. The county’s top law enforcement authority, a Democrat, said that his office hadn’t seen recent resignations or retirements beyond expected levels of turnover.

Miller noted that the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners had recently funded a career ladder program to increase deputy pay and approved additional money to hire three new detectives. He said the Sheriff’s Office would continue to build up its strength so at least 20 deputies could patrol the county at any given time, up from the current level of 17.

“Instead of defunding, we’ll be asking to increase the force,” Miller concluded.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Daniel Walton
Daniel Walton is the Assistant Editor of Mountain Xpress, regularly contributing to coverage of Western North Carolina's government, environment and health care. His work has previously appeared in Capital at Play, Edible Asheville, and the Citizen-Times, among other area publications. Follow me @DanielWWalton
View all posts by Daniel Walton →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.