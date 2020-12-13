Letter: Learn about racism via Justice in January

“The claim of ‘not racist’ neutrality is a mask for racism,” says Ibram X. Kendi, author of How to Be an Antiracist. I think he may be on to something. I know that skin color has absolutely nothing to do with a person’s abilities or worth, but am I doing enough to stop the rampant racism in our country? I don’t think so. Do I fully understand systemic racism and how insidious it is? I doubt it.

If you are like me and see the value in all people and would like to understand the problem better in hopes of doing better to create a new culture where racism is a thing of the past, then I invite you to join me for Justice in January.

During the month of January, every day we will learn something about racism using suggestions by [the nonprofit] Project HOME. You could spend just 10 minutes a day, or more if you like. When we’re done, I propose we get together virtually or at New Culture Workshop (brainchild of local artist extraordinaire Ken Vallario) to share our thoughts, ideas and experiences.

The calendar of ideas can be found at bit.ly/junejustice. Please contact me if you’d like to discuss what we learn and share ideas at kriskramer64@gmail.com.

— Kris Kramer

Black Mountain