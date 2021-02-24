The Hero’s Journey: Comic artist spotlights local champions
Volume
27/ Issue
30
Cover Design Credit:Scott Southwick
Cover Photography Credit:Merlin Strivelli
Local comic artist Merlin Strivelli has been honing his illustration and storytelling skills at Open Hearts Art Center since 2005. His Asheville-based OHAC Justice series features local landmarks and superheroes based on staff members at the arts nonprofit.
arts
Around town: Black History Month celebrations, live theater, virtual concerts and moreRise Up: A Celebration of African American History and Culture returns for a second consecutive year with a virtual twist. Also: Asheville Wisdom Exchange launches; The Magnetic Theatre celebrates its…
news
School employees eligible for COVID-19 vaccines as ACS plans returnThe Buncombe County Board of Commissioners directed health staff to set aside 975 vaccine doses per week — half of the weekly 1,950 doses that North Carolina has been sending…
ACS staff, board give few answers on $90K consulting contractSigned by Asheville City Schools Superintendent Gene Freeman on Feb. 5, the agreement with Raleigh-based Forthright Advising drew the concern of Asheville City Board of Education member Joyce Brown during…