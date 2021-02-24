The Hero’s Journey: Comic artist spotlights local champions

February 24, 2021

Local comic artist Merlin Strivelli has been honing his illustration and storytelling skills at Open Hearts Art Center since 2005. His Asheville-based OHAC Justice series features local landmarks and superheroes based on staff members at the arts nonprofit.

