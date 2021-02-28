Letter: Show you care by wearing a mask

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

There is a great deal of talk about the division in our country. We do have a lot of work to do to bring a sense of peace back to our country and beat this virus down. However, I believe we all share more in common than not. I think it is fair to say that universally, we all love our families; love seeing our children smile; love sharing meals with our loved ones; seeing the face of a dear friend; laughing with our friends; enjoying our pets; and bathing in the beauty that surrounds us in these mountains, just to name a few.

I mention all of this as a plea to show that love to all your neighbors and community at large in Western North Carolina by wearing your masks, staying home when you can and respecting social distancing. Two of my children working on the front lines of health care contracted COVID on the job. They suffered relentlessly with symptoms for a month. They are back on the job serving the community.

[A few weeks ago], my dear friend, who works as a nurse and has been testing patients for COVID outside in all kinds of weather since March, lost her beloved father to COVID. He struggled for a month in the hospital and died alone. He left behind a little dog and a brokenhearted family. My nursing friend [is] back on the job, taking care of you, taking care of me.

Mask wearing is not a giving up of rights; it is not a political statement; it is not hard to do. Let’s get through this together; let’s make sure all our family members stay safe and are at the table the next time we are safe to gather together. You do make a difference; you do save lives by this small and yet vital action. Thank you, kind neighbors, for wearing your mask.

— Jackie Austin
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.