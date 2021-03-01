Letter: Vaccine allocation dooms Buncombe’s seniors

On Feb. 16, Buncombe County commissioners decided that political considerations were more important than science-based plans for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Rather than completing the vaccination of the most vulnerable population, the more than 40,000 seniors still on the COVID-19 vaccination waitlist, the commissioners decided to divert about 50% of the supply to their supporters under pressure from the teachers union.

As 90% of all COVID-19 deaths occur in the senior population, they have effectively sentenced some seniors to death.

The mountain-area COVID vaccine supply has been shorted by the state, as it did not factor in the older population in this area as part of their plan. The seniors in Buncombe County were already in danger. The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners has decided that sacrificing even more seniors is worth the political gain. Shame on them.

Remember this the next time they come up for election. We need all seniors still alive at that time and anyone who cares for a senior to vote them all out. They hope we will forget. I, for one, assuming I survive, will not.

— Gary Incorvia
Weaverville

Editor’s noteXpress contacted the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners with the letter writer’s points and received the following response from Commissioner Amanda Edwards: “The decision to allocate 975 vaccines weekly to school personnel was a compromise to balance our over-65 population’s needs with the educational needs of our schoolchildren. Ensuring a safe return to the classroom is vital to the academic success of our children. Summer loss is a continual concern and challenge — in just a couple of months, children can lose up to 50% of the gains they made in the school year. Now our children face yearlong loss, and there’s no question they are falling further and further behind the longer schools operate remotely.

“Our children whose families cannot hire private tutors are impacted more significantly by this learning loss. To add further stresses on our community, school closures disproportionately affect working parents and especially working mothers who have quit jobs and college to be home with kids learning remotely. Vaccinating school personnel is an important step to getting parents back to work and in school to complete their degrees and getting our local economy back on track, while ensuring we stop the spread of the virus that has been unrelenting in its attack on our elderly population.”

3 thoughts on “Letter: Vaccine allocation dooms Buncombe’s seniors

  1. Worker Bee

    This rather selfish letter writer is forgetting who will soon be paying into the already overburdened social security system that seniors depend upon. See, it does all come back to you in the end!

  2. theDon

    well, this is unfortunate. The commissioners though are not entirely at fault here….. the lack of an adequate vaccination supply is the obvious root of the problem here…. and whose fault is that? Probably no ones… it’s just the reality of trying to immunize a country with over 300 million people in it (…not to mention a world with close to 8 billion people, whew). In the meantime, the more transmissible -and very possibly more virulent- variants are on the march…. check out what is happening in Brazil right now. Bad… real bad… and one of the reasons the elderly are starting to be less prioritized in the face of ongoing finite supply of vaccination inventory for the foreseeable future. Note: this does bring up an important point about the vaccinating of teachers though. The fact that schools are being opened back up for in-person teaching is insane…. where do they think the newer/ scarier variants strains are going to head straight for first? Look what is happening -in real time here- on our college campuses. It’s a recipe for a disastrous fourth wave …or whatever number wave we’re on schedule for :/

