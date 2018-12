2018 in review: 10 WNC health and wellness topics that mattered

Mission merger dominates: The proposed acquisition of Mission Health by for-profit HCA Healthcare of Nashville is 2018’s biggest health and wellness story, hands down. If it goes through, the deal will result in as-yet-unknown changes for the region’s largest health care provider and create the $1.5 billion Dogwood Health Trust to receive the profits of the sale. City and county government officials didn’t hesitate to begin planning what they would do with millions in new property taxes generated by the potential change from nonprofit to for-profit status of the region’s largest employer.

Addiction crisis continues: As in other communities across the United States, the crisis of opioid addiction and overdose continued to damage and end lives in Western North Carolina. On Aug. 8,

ran a story about Buncombe County’s consideration of the pros and cons of operating a needle exchange to reduce the harms associated with addiction

. That story highlighted similar programs run by the Needle Exchange Program of Asheville (in conjunction with the WNC AIDS Project) and The Steady Collective.









The same day our story appeared in print, the city of Asheville informed The Steady Collective that its twice-weekly operation of a needle exchange out of Firestorm Books and Coffee on Haywood Road in West Asheville violated zoning ordinances . The exchange continues to operate, but its future is uncertain; local officials plan to meet with The Steady Collective on Friday, Jan. 11, to discuss what happens next.









