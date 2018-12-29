2018 in review: 10 WNC health and wellness topics that mattered

From the big business of hospitals to the still small voice within, health and wellness covers a lot of territory in our individual lives and the life of our community. This year’s wellness stories frequently spilled over into the pages of other sections in Xpress.

Mission merger dominates: The proposed acquisition of Mission Health by for-profit HCA Healthcare of Nashville is 2018’s biggest health and wellness story, hands down. If it goes through, the deal will result in as-yet-unknown changes for the region’s largest health care provider and create the $1.5 billion Dogwood Health Trust to receive the profits of the sale. City and county government officials didn’t hesitate to begin planning what they would do with millions in new property taxes generated by the potential change from nonprofit to for-profit status of the region’s largest employer.

CBD explosion: Our area saw huge growth in the number of retailers selling CBD products, which contain extracts from hemp, the nonpsychoactive cousin of the cannabis plant. While the science has yet to catch up with the buzz, CBD’s boosters claim it offers many health and wellness benefits. Local growers are hoping the crop will offer a lucrative new way to cash in on the craze.

Hospitals vie for market share: The Mission/HCA sale isn’t the only hospital-related news we covered this year. Park Ridge Health announced in August that it will change its name to AdventHealth Hendersonville on Jan. 2. Park Ridge received an A safety grade from The Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2018 Hospital Safety Grade, as did Harris Regional Hospital in Sylva and Haywood Regional Medical Center in Clyde.The Charles George VA Medical Center celebrated its centennial in October and opened its new Hope and Recovery Center focused on suicide prevention.Offering an alternative to hospital emergency rooms and other on-demand care settings, many new urgent care centers opened in the region, with more on the way in the new year.