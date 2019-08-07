Asheville’s Tractor Supply Co. hosts backyard poultry event

In recent years, keeping a chicken coop or even a few ducks in the yard has become almost as commonplace in Western North Carolina as growing a vegetable garden. On Saturday, Aug. 10, Asheville’s Tractor Supply Co. on Brevard Road will offer a free event geared both for newbies who are curious about how to get started with raising poultry at home as well as for those who have some experience managing a backyard flock.

The drop-in event, which runs 1-4 p.m., will feature educational displays and experts who will be on hand to provide information and answer questions on everything from poultry nutrition and care to homegrown food sources. Customers will even be able to learn how to select chicken breeds based not only on their egg-laying capabilities but also on other less celebrated — but equally helpful — talents, such as their bug-killing skills.

“Some breeds actually are pretty much for pest control, so we’ll explain that and the certain benefits of having pest control chickens versus egg layers,” says store manager Austin Peltier. “There will be a huge amount of information for people who want to start raising a flock or have a lack of knowledge or want to refresh.”

In addition to the informative part of the event, customers of all ages will have the option to participate in a free egg hunt game where the prizes are discount coupons for store merchandise, including poultry starter kits, feed and feeders, bedding, coops and more.

WHAT: Backyard poultry event

WHERE: Tractor Supply Co., 14 Old Brevard Road, 828-670-9170

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. Free