Bullington Gardens hosts fall plant sale

Recent bouts of unseasonably cool weather have no doubt had Western North Carolina gardeners turning their thoughts from black-eyed Susans and coneflowers to chrysanthemums and other autumnal blooms. On Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7, Bullington Gardens, a public garden and horticultural education center in Hendersonville, will offer plenty of mums along with other fall-blooming perennials, shrubs and native plants at its annual fall sale.

And autumn is the perfect time to get trees, shrubs and perennials in the ground, says Henderson County Extension master gardener Joellen Johnson, who is also the volunteer coordinator at Bullington Gardens. “The weather is cool, but the soil is still warm, which encourages excellent root growth without stimulating flowering that comes with spring planting,” she said in a press release about the sale.

A garden-focused rummage sale is also part of the event. “Every year different items appear, all donated by volunteers and friends. This year, we’ll offer a number of gently used hand tools, rakes, shovels, hoes, decorative pots, planters, fencing, trellises and more,” says Johnson.

She notes that some of the more unusual items donated for this sale include hand-painted picture frames, patio furniture, a garden cart and an old-fashioned push mower. There are also vintage and recently published gardening books at bargain prices. Gardening magazines are offered for free.

Items (other than chemical products, which can’t be accepted) can still be donated at the garden through Thursday, Sept. 5. Drop-off time is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. All proceeds from both the plant and rummage sales support the garden’s educational programming, which includes horticulture therapy for children and adults with physical and mental challenges, occupational training courses for high school students, science-based gardening classes for elementary school students and more.

Also coming up this month at Bullington Gardens is the annual Dahlia Daze event Thursday and Friday, Sept. 17-19, featuring free tours of the property’s extensive dahlia plantings (preregistration is required). Bullington’s fourth annual Wine & Dahlias benefit follows on Saturday, Sept. 20. Check the organization’s website (below) for more details.

WHAT: Bullington Gardens Fall Plant Sale

WHERE:Bullington Gardens, 95 Upper Red Oak Trail, Hendersonville, 828-698-6104 or bullingtongardens.org

WHEN:9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 6-7. Events take place rain or shine. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.