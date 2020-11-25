Erika Mayer on gratitude

The beautiful thing with Asheville is that businesses are so willing to build each other up instead of competing, so I’m thankful I’ve been able to quickly find a community that supports me and my business. And I’m glad I got to cut back my hours at my day job.

In my personal life, I’m thankful for the opportunity to speak my truth and ask for what I need, and for the new perspective and clarity I’ve gained by setting healthy boundaries this year. It’s been really freeing.

Mayer is a part-time landscape architect and owner of Rosarina Plant Shop.