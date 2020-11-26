On gratitude: Rev. Scott Hardin-Nieri

Personally, I am grateful for the embracing mountains of Western North Carolina, which have offered me moments of awareness, peace and courage in the midst of a chaotic time. Working with the Creation Care Alliance has allowed me to hear from communities and people of faith as they seek renewable energy, deepened spirituality and racial equity. The current trends eroding our once-common values honoring truth, wisdom and collaboration will not extinguish my steady hope for our national and global future — a hope for policies and practices that serve all people and planet, starting with our own hearts and relentlessly expanding love into backyards, city streets, forests and beyond.

Hardin-Nieri is the director of the Creation Care Alliance of Western North Carolina