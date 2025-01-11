Golden Agers: Asheville man is shy until you give him a microphone

According to the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, Phil Lenowitz is an introvert. But hand him a microphone, and he becomes as animated as the most outgoing person in the room — or so he claims.

“During my years working as deputy director of human resources at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Md., I would give presentations, and instead of using graphs to convey ideas, I would tell stories,” Lenowitz says.

When he was asked to host one of NIH’s annual ceremonies, he jumped at the opportunity.

“That experience was incredibly fulfilling and helped me realize my passion for storytelling.”

Perhaps it’s no surprise then that Lenowitz is drawn to stand-up comedy.

“In 2016, I enrolled in an eight-session comedy writing and performing workshop at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI). Inspired by the experience, I returned for another round of the workshop in 2022.”

Given that Lenowitz loves to make people laugh, he naturally slips funny quips into conversations.

“The only catch?” he adds with a grin. “I tend to think I’m way funnier than everyone else does.”

At 74, Lenowitz resides in Asheville with his wife, Peggy Greene, an Asheville native. Retired for over seven years, he still brings his comedic charm, storytelling skills and HR expertise to his volunteer efforts, including his contributions to AARP.

“As a retiree with no paid work since January 2017, I’ve been able to dedicate my time to volunteering with organizations like AARP, primarily focusing on supporting older workers,” he says. “Our major focus in 2024 was on Social Security and voter engagement. Looking ahead to 2025 and beyond, we’re dedicated to ensuring Social Security remains a vital resource for all seniors.”

Since March, Lenowitz has served on the AARP North Carolina Executive Council, deepening his commitment to the organization. During his years as an HR professional, he focused on teaching others when and how to seek help and how to navigate workplace challenges.

“As a member of the executive council, I’m able to apply those same skills to shape strategies and advocate for fair employment opportunities for older workers,” he says. “I strongly believe in the immense value older workers bring to the workforce. Without a doubt, their contributions have always been a top priority for me and continue to be.”

Lenowitz has also played a key role in establishing a partnership between AARP and the YMCA, leading to presentations at YMCA facilities on topics like fraud prevention, brain health and Red Cross emergency preparedness. Many of these presentations are delivered by Lenowitz.

“Our biggest challenge is getting people to attend these events,” Lenowitz admits. “We usually stick to venues where we’ve had good turnout before, like the local YMCAs. We’ll organize a one-hour, lunch-and-learn session, where I often get to play the presenter, actor and storyteller, and then we hope for a strong turnout.”

Editor’s note: Golden Agers is a monthly feature that explores local residents who are retired or semiretired but remain active in the community.