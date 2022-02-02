Health checkup: Joyful movement

Elizabeth McCorvey, a licensed clinical social worker, specializes in equine-assisted psychotherapy. She works primarily with members of the LGBTQIA community and people of color. Speaking with Xpress, she shares her thoughts on the importance of keeping a routine and of loving your body at any size.

What are some techniques you use for maintaining your mental health?

Seeing a therapist is really important, as well as keeping a sustainable, balanced routine that works for me. Eating regularly, having a sleep schedule that works for me and having mutually supportive friendships are also key. Food and housing security and having access to supportive community resources are privileges that also contribute to having stable mental health.

What is your favorite way to approach your own physical health?

My favorite way to approach physical health is through pursuing joyful movement — moving because my body wants to move, not because I’m pursuing a weight loss goal. It’s really important to remember that the standards set for what is considered “beautiful” is rooted in racism, sexism, xenophobia, ableism, transphobia and anti-fat bias; so I’m committed to learning how to love my body no matter what size it is. I’m working on listening to what my body’s needs are and making them a priority. Having good sleep hygiene is also a huge deal.

What is one book, podcast, documentary or article related to mental or physical health that you’d recommend, and why?

“Maintenance Phase” is an awesome podcast that deconstructs some of the biases around what it means to be “healthy.” The hosts are thoughtful, educated and hilarious.

My favorite book right now is The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love by Sonya Renee Taylor. It offers tangible steps to explore and cultivate a loving relationship with your body. I also love Anti-Diet by Christy Harrison, which explores the ways that diets can be harmful and gives the reader alternatives to dieting that help people love and celebrate their bodies at any size .