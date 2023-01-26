Health checkup: Loneliness and connection

Editor’s note: The following Q&A is one of several featured in this week’s Wellness, Part 1 issue. Additional Q&As will appear in next week’s Wellness, Part 2 issue.
Alan Muskat, founder of No Taste Like Home, wears many hats: forager, writer, philosopher and outdoor guide, to name a few. He is also a facilitator with SeekHealing, a local nonprofit that works with individuals in recovery. Muskat speaks with Xpress about the role loneliness plays in addiction, the power of listening and ways to find connections with others.
What’s missing from Asheville’s conversation about the opioid epidemic?
As Gabor Maté [renowned physician and author] teaches, addiction is self-medication for the pain of living in an unsupportive culture. Addiction is endemic to a society that engenders loneliness. For that, opioids are just one option among many. More widespread and insidious than any substance use is screen addiction. Regardless of the coping strategy, you can’t blame the canary for the mine.
How can listening play a role in wellness?
The word “health” means wholeness, and a human is never whole alone. We are probably the most social animal on Earth.
Today, most of us die from what are known as “diseases of civilization.” Civilization is a process of separating people — from each other and themselves.
Listening is the most powerful medicine.
Where in Asheville city limits do you most like to seek peace?
I seek peace in my body and in authentic connection with others.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.