Health checkup: Taking life day by day

WLOS anchor Kristen Aguirre touches base with Xpress about the mental and physical benefits she experiences through exercise as well as the empowerment that comes in taking life day-by-day.

What are some techniques you use for maintaining your mental health?

The best way for me to maintain a healthy mental space is through exercise, prayer and journaling every single morning.

What is your favorite way to approach your own physical health?

“Does this make me feel good?” That’s the question I always ask myself when it comes to my physical health, which is why my workout regimen is constantly changing. Currently, I go to Club Pilates at least twice a week and yoga every morning. The strength training plus stretching is great for mobility, which is something we should all be focused on as we age.

What is one book, podcast, documentary or article related to mental or physical health that you’d recommend, and why?

The Universe Has Your Back: Transform Fear to Faith by Gabrielle Bernstein really helped open my eyes to the fact that everything will work out; just take a deep breath. When you battle daily anxiety like I do, you can feel like the world is caving in on you, often more than not. This book reminds the reader to be in the moment, don’t worry about tomorrow — a thought that helps calm my anxiety to this day.

I also read a daily devotional. The one I’m reading this year is Daily Wisdom for Women 2022. It breaks down passages from the bible daily. As a woman of faith and spirituality, it reminds me there is a higher power in control. So, really I should only respond to what I can control in the moment. I usually read a passage then journal about it as well as my hopes for the day ahead, plus what I’m grateful for.

I also just wrapped up The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Book About Hope by Mark Manson. Yet another reminder to focus on only what I can control. I focus heavily on my mental health because if I’m in a healthy head space, then I can really push myself to that Pilates class I signed up for. Also, therapy — I think everyone can benefit from this support. I could read all the books in the world, but really my therapist helps develop coping skills for me when my anxiety is heavy. Get therapy!