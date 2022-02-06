Health checkup: Volunteerism and dance

Elle Erickson, founder of the local nonprofit The Booth Fairy Project, is known for her positive messaging. In conversation with Xpress, she notes the importance of volunteer work for one’s mental health, the benefits of dance and alternatives to prescription drugs.

What are some techniques you use for maintaining your mental health?

Doing service work has always kept me in a good place mentally. We are designed to feel good when we do good, so any kind of volunteer work keeps me happy and helps me connect to my purpose. I absolutely love running my booth and the work I do in the world makes me feel so alive and stimulated. Breath work, regular bodywork like massage, yoga and long epsom salt baths also help keep me sane.

What is your favorite way to approach your own physical health?

I have many practices to stay on top of my physical health. I love to do yoga, dance and walk. I also eat mostly plant-based and try and eat whole foods rather than highly processed foods. I believe our diet can help us avoid many health issues. I don’t aim to be perfect, I’m just doing the best I can. I feel so much better physically when I eat clean and avoid alcohol. Those things plus regular exercise help me stay strong.

If I do have an issue, I lean toward Eastern medicine. I recommend trying healing modalities like acupuncture before going straight to quick fixes like surgery and prescription drugs.

What is one book, podcast, documentary or article related to mental or physical health that you’d recommend, and why?

I would read Quantum Wellness Cleanse: The 21-Day Essential Guide to Healing Your Mind, Body and Spirit by Kathy Freston. It totally changed my life.