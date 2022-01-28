Health checkup: The power of therapy

Posted on by Xpress Contributor
Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven

Clarissa Donnelly-DeRoven, rural health and Medicaid reporter with North Carolina Health News, says that therapy can be an effective tool for managing mental health. She also encourages the therapy-curious to listen in to real life therapeutic sessions.

What are some techniques you use for maintaining your mental health?

Therapy! I’ve struggled with mental illness my whole life — anxiety, OCD, C-PTSD and some sprinkles of depression. But I didn’t start therapy until I was 21. It was really hard for me to reach out to a therapist. I assumed others had it worse than me and I just needed to toughen up, but it’s been the best choice I’ve ever made. I go once a week for an hour, process what’s going on in my life, cry a bit and then return to the world. I love it. I also take anti-anxiety medicine, and in less clinical practices, I try to do things that make me feel good: embroider, read fiction, stop scrolling and pet my dog.

What is your favorite way to approach your own physical health?

I think a lot of modern life prides us on being out of touch with what our bodies are asking for — we get rewarded for working when we’re sick, for not taking breaks, for being thin even if we’re unhealthy, etc. So, when it comes to my physical health, I’m trying my best to be in touch with what my body wants. For me, this means trying to make exercise and eating vegetables easy parts of my routine. Generally, I go to two exercise classes a week (a spin class and a sort of barre/Pilates fusion situation) and I make green smoothies most afternoons. The routine gives me space to check in with myself and add or take away things as needed.

What is one book, podcast, documentary or article related to mental or physical health that you’d recommend, and why?

I’m going to die on this therapy hill. I recommend the podcast “Where Should We Begin” with Esther Perel. Each episode is a real, one-time couple’s therapy session. You get to know the people in the session — who they are, what they struggle with — and you almost always see parts of yourself reflected back. If you don’t have insurance, can’t afford therapy or just don’t feel ready to start, the podcast is great because it demystifies the therapeutic process. Listening to other people think out and process issues can really help you reframe things in your own life.

Editor’s note: “Health checkup,” is part of our 2022 Wellness issues. These short Q&As feature local residents offering insights about their individual approaches to maintaining their physical and mental health. Hopefully, the wide range of perspectives provide readers with ideas and tips for their own well-being. Be on the lookout for more online and in next week’s Wellness Issue, Part 2. 

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.