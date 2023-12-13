In the spirit: A conversation about spirituality with Kelly Palmatier, a psychic medium

Editor’s note: As part of Xpress’ In the Winter Spirit issue, we reached out to local poets, religious leaders, activists and soothsayers to share their thoughts on the topic of spirituality. Below is one in a series of conversations featured in this week’s issue.

Kelly Palmatier is a professional psychic medium in Asheville, with more than 30 years’ experience.

Xpress: What does spirituality mean to you, and how do you experience it in Western North Carolina?

Palmatier: Spirituality, to me, is a profound connection with the inner self and the universe, a journey that transcends material existence and seeks a deeper meaning and connection to the divine.

The power and beauty of nature in Western North Carolina greatly enhance this spiritual experience. The majestic Blue Ridge Mountains, the serene forests and the cascading waterfalls are not just stunning backdrops: They are integral elements of spiritual life here. They offer a sense of peace and grounding, reminding us of our place in the larger tapestry of life. Hiking through these landscapes, one feels a deep sense of connection and awe, an experience that nourishes the soul.

In this region, spirituality is experienced as a dance between the self, community and nature. It’s a harmonious blend of personal introspection, communal diversity and the profound wisdom and tranquility offered by the natural world. And don’t even get me started on the Vortex!

For those seeking to embrace a more spiritual life, what advice would you offer?

Embracing a more spiritual life is a beautiful and personal journey. Here are a few options for those seeking to delve deeper into their spiritual path:

Start with self-reflection: Begin by looking inward. Understand your values, beliefs and what spirituality means to you. This introspection is the foundation of your spiritual journey.

Begin by looking inward. Understand your values, beliefs and what spirituality means to you. This introspection is the foundation of your spiritual journey. Practice meditation: This practice can help quiet the mind, bring awareness to the present and connect with your inner self. Even if you start with only two minutes a day, a little meditation goes a long way.

This practice can help quiet the mind, bring awareness to the present and connect with your inner self. Even if you start with only two minutes a day, a little meditation goes a long way. Connect with nature: Nature has a profound way of awakening our spiritual selves. Spend time outdoors, observe the beauty and intricacies of the natural world, and allow yourself to feel part of something larger.

Nature has a profound way of awakening our spiritual selves. Spend time outdoors, observe the beauty and intricacies of the natural world, and allow yourself to feel part of something larger. Explore different spiritual paths and traditions: Read, research and explore various spiritual philosophies and practices. This exploration can enrich your understanding and help you find a path that resonates deeply with you.

Read, research and explore various spiritual philosophies and practices. This exploration can enrich your understanding and help you find a path that resonates deeply with you. Cultivate gratitude and compassion: Practice being grateful for your experiences and show compassion toward yourself and others. These qualities nurture a loving and spiritual mindset.

Practice being grateful for your experiences and show compassion toward yourself and others. These qualities nurture a loving and spiritual mindset. Incorporate spirituality into daily life: Find small ways to weave spirituality into your everyday routine, whether through mindful moments, expressions of gratitude or acts of kindness.

Find small ways to weave spirituality into your everyday routine, whether through mindful moments, expressions of gratitude or acts of kindness. Remember to trust your journey: Everyone’s spiritual path is unique. Trust your instincts and follow the path that feels right for you, even if it differs from others.

What misconceptions exist about spirituality?

I believe there are several misconceptions about spirituality.

Spirituality is not one-size-fits-all: Often, people think there’s a strict path or set of rules to follow in spirituality. In reality, spirituality is a personal journey that can take many forms. It’s about finding what resonates with your own beliefs and experiences.

Often, people think there’s a strict path or set of rules to follow in spirituality. In reality, spirituality is a personal journey that can take many forms. It’s about finding what resonates with your own beliefs and experiences. It doesn’t require abandoning logic or scientific understanding: Many believe spirituality and science cannot coexist. However, spirituality often complements scientific understanding, offering a deeper sense of meaning and connection to the world around us.

Many believe spirituality and science cannot coexist. However, spirituality often complements scientific understanding, offering a deeper sense of meaning and connection to the world around us. It’s not always about religion: While spirituality can be part of religious practice, it doesn’t have to be. It can be as simple as feeling connected to nature, art or human kindness.

While spirituality can be part of religious practice, it doesn’t have to be. It can be as simple as feeling connected to nature, art or human kindness. It’s not just for the enlightened: There’s a misconception that spirituality is only for those who have reached a certain level of enlightenment or have been chosen. In truth, spirituality is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background or experiences.

There’s a misconception that spirituality is only for those who have reached a certain level of enlightenment or have been chosen. In truth, spirituality is accessible to anyone, regardless of their background or experiences. It doesn’t guarantee an easy life: Embracing spirituality doesn’t mean you’ll be free from life’s challenges. Rather, it can provide tools and perspectives to help navigate these challenges with resilience and grace.

Embracing spirituality doesn’t mean you’ll be free from life’s challenges. Rather, it can provide tools and perspectives to help navigate these challenges with resilience and grace. It’s not always mystical or supernatural: While some aspects of spirituality involve beliefs in the supernatural, it can also be about understanding oneself and one’s place in the universe on a more practical level.

Spirituality is a deeply individual experience and can bring immense peace and understanding when approached with an open heart and mind.