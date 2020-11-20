On gratitude: Stacie Saunders

I am grateful for passionate and dedicated public health warriors with our agency and also among our community partners. Fighting a pandemic is hard work and it takes teamwork on many levels.
I am grateful for a patient and forgiving family. My time with them has been reduced greatly in order to focus on COVID-19 response. I’m appreciative of the moments we get to explore our new home – hiking trails, wading in creeks and driving along the parkway.
I think we are all looking forward to a time that we can be with families and friends again without worry of possibly getting them sick. That day is not today, but it will be a day in our future. For now, I hope folks will protect each other by wearing our masks, keeping distance, washing hands and limiting interactions. Doing these things today means that there’s a day somewhere in the “tomorrows” that we won’t have to do them anymore.
Saunders is public health director for Buncombe County.
