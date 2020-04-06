State report suggests social distancing may be needed through May

If North Carolina lifts its social distancing policy at the end of April without taking further action to slow the spread of COVID-19, the state will be taking less than even money on a bet that its health care system won’t be overwhelmed. That’s the conclusion from a new research brief prepared by a team of North Carolina scientists and released to the public on April 6.

After adjusting several statistical models with state-specific demographic and epidemiological information, the experts predicted that an end to social distancing at the start of May would lead to approximately 750,000 COVID-19 cases in North Carolina by June. In contrast, keeping social distancing in place through the next month would keep the number of cases by the same date to just 250,000.

“Our current best estimate is that if, after April 29, we immediately return to the rates of viral transmission occurring prior to widespread social distancing, stress on hospitals to cope with rising demand from COVID-19 patients could begin as soon as Memorial Day,” says the report. Under that scenario, demand for hospital intensive care beds has a more than 50% chance of exceeding supply by Monday, June 1.

The report acknowledges the “many challenges” of prolonged social distancing and suggests that “other policies with equal assumed effectiveness to reduce transmission” could replace the current stay-at-home order. However, its authors do not provide examples of what those policies might be.

Buncombe prepares to extend stay-home order

Buncombe County is playing catch-up with Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive order, which placed the entire state under stay-home restrictions until Wednesday, April 29. At an April 6 press conference, Fletcher Tove, Buncombe’s emergency preparedness coordinator, said he and other county staff members were drafting a new mandate that would go into effect as the county’s previous order expired on Thursday, April 9.

Tove said that the updated order would “put us in closer alignment” with Cooper’s directive; however, he remarked that it would maintain “some notable exceptions” where the county’s rules would remain more restrictive. He said further details would be shared at a public press conference Wednesday, April 8, at 4 p.m.

During a previous press event, Tove had explained several areas where the county’s current rules were stricter than those of the state order. Divergences included the size of allowable mass gatherings, lodging operations and which businesses can be considered as essential.

In other news