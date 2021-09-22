Wellness in brief: Pardee expands monoclonal antibody infusion clinic

Pardee UNC Health Care in Hendersonville has expanded its monoclonal antibody infusion clinic to address the increase of COVID-19 patients in the region.

From February through early August, the Emergency Department at Pardee administered 400 infusions of the Regeneron antibody therapy, says chief nursing officer Carol Stefaniak. But following the infusion clinic’s relocation to an outpatient facility in Hendersonville Aug. 11, another 430 infusions were administered, reflecting high demand for the drug. The Henderson County Board of Commissioners voted to allocate $250,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to support the expansion Aug. 18.

Regeneron is designed to target the coronavirus and lower the risk of severe COVID-19 symptoms. “Of the patients receiving an infusion, we continue to see strong outcomes with only 1% of those patients requiring hospitalization and 0% mortality,” says Erica Allison, spokesperson for Pardee.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not formally approved Regeneron, but the drug is authorized for emergency use in patients over 12 years old with mild to moderate COVID-19.

Patients must have a positive COVID-19 test and a referral from Pardee Urgent Care to be scheduled for a monoclonal antibody infusion. The procedure takes 20 minutes, plus an additional 60 minutes for observation afterwards. More information is available at 828-694-8222 or avl.mx/agd.

A-B Tech accepting applications for nursing program

The Nursing Education Program at A-B Tech is accepting applications for its spring 2022 cohort through Wednesday, Oct. 20. Two tracks are available to earn an associate degree in nursing: a traditional five-semester program and a three-semester advanced placement program.

The first program is open to students who have a current, unrestricted Nurse Aide I credential from the N.C. Nurse Aide Registry. Fifty spots are available.

Applicants to the advanced placement track must have an unrestricted licensed practical nurse credential valid in North Carolina. The program traditionally accepts 15 students per cohort, according to Christy Andrews, chair of A-B Tech’s nursing department.

Early application is encouraged. More information is available at ABTech.edu/Nursing or by calling 828-398-7900.

YWCA of Asheville debuts new fitness app

The YWCA of Asheville has debuted a new fitness app, available for both iPhone and Android users. The free app, powered by VirtuaGym, will allow local YWCA members to make reservations, track progress and access workouts online. The program will replace Daxko, the YWCA of Asheville’s previous app, Friday, Oct. 1.

More information about how to download and make reservations with the app is available at avl.mx/afe. Assistance is available through YWCA Membership Coordinator Macie Murphy at Macie.Murphy@YWCAofAsheville.org or 828-254-7206 ext. 105.

Save the date

Blue Ridge Community College will host guest speaker Christy Baker , a nurse at AdventHealth Hendersonville, to share “Telling Her Story: The Importance of Mental Health.” The talk takes place Thursday, Sept. 30, 6-7:30 p.m. in the Thomas Auditorium in the Sink Building on the college’s Henderson County campus and is also available on Zoom at avl.mx/age. No registration is required.

The E.W. Pearson Project Collaboration, a collaboration between historically Black organizations in Asheville, will hold a webinar, "COVID's Impact on the African-American Community," Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. Local health officials and community members will share information about COVID-19 and efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The webinar is free; participants must register in advance at avl.mx/ag4.

Blue Ridge Community College will hold a mental health resource fair Saturday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the parking lot of the BRCC Health Sciences Center, 805 Sixth Avenue West, Hendersonville. The family-friendly event will highlight resources for residents of Henderson and Transylvania counties.

The Black Bear Half-Marathon runs Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in Jackson Park, 100 Jackson Park Road, Hendersonville. More information is available at avl.mx/aes.

The Alzheimer’s Association — Western Carolina Chapter is hosting the Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Asheville in Park Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 9. Onsite registration for the 2-mile walk begins at 9 a.m., and the event begins at 10:30 a.m. Online registration is available at Alz.org/NorthCarolina. More information is available through Kelly Stoner at 828-398-5780 or KSStoner@alz.org.

at 828-398-5780 or KSStoner@alz.org. The Trick or Trail 5K and 1 Mile Spooky Sprint take place 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at Guion Farm, 3045 Sky Valley Road, Hendersonville. Runners are advised to wear headlamps as they traverse the trails of the DuPont State Recreational Forest. The 1 Mile Spooky Sprint is family-friendly, and Halloween costumes are encouraged. More information is available at avl.mx/aet.

