Screen scene: Local film news

• Participants in the ScreenX four-day filmmaking and acting camp at Blue Ridge Community College screen their work on Thursday, June 15, at 6 p.m. at the school’s Flat Rock campus. Free. blueridge.edu

• The West Asheville Public Library’s Pixar Film Series continues Friday, June 16, at 4:30 p.m. with Monsters University. The feature will be preceded by the Pixar short film The Blue Umbrella. Free. avl.mx/1z5

• Grail Moviehouse hosts a screening of All the Rage on Saturday, June 17, at 7 p.m. — a full week before it opens in New York City. Directed by David Beilinson, Michael Galinsky and Suki Hawley, the documentary centers on Dr. John Sarno, a back pain and rehabilitation specialist who pioneered a successful mind-body approach to treating chronic pain. The film also explores the connection between human emotions and health, and features interviews with well-known figures, such as Larry David, John Stossel and Howard Stern, who’ve healed thanks to Sarno’s methods. Galinsky will be in attendance to introduce the film and participate in a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $10 and available at the Grail box office and online. grailmoviehouse.com

• Friday, June 16, is the last day to register for the 48 Hour Film Project. The cost to participate is $198 per team. The two-day window to complete the filmmaking challenge begins that night at 7, following the 6 p.m. kickoff event at Asheville Brewing Co.’s Coxe Avenue location. 48hourfilm.com/asheville-nc

• Balken Roofing hosts a family outdoor movie night on Friday, June 16, at the Spring Mountain Community Center in Fairview. Kids activities begin at 7:30 p.m., and the animated feature Storks will start at dusk. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Pizza, popcorn, drinks, snacks and cupcakes will be available for purchase. springmountaincc.com

• On Sunday, June 18, Grail Moviehouse presents Deconstructing the Beatles’ Revolver, the third installment in a four-part educational journey with musicologist Scott Freiman, at 5 and 7:15 p.m. An internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of the Beatles, Freiman combines his love of the band with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to craft informative lectures about the Fab Four’s creative process. Tickets are $10 and available at the Grail box office and online. grailmoviehouse.com

• The Burke County Summer Reading Program offers a screening of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Tuesday, June 20, on the front lawn of the Morganton Public Library. Drinks and popcorn will be provided. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets. The movie will begin about 8:30 p.m. Free. bcpls.org