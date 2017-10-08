Screen scene: Local film news

• The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Asheville‘s latest Environmental & Social Justice film screening features Beyond Standing Rock on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Brian Malone‘s documentary explores the controversy on the front lines of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Free. uuasheville.org

• The Only Dead Artists Collective presents Leftovers, a showcase of seven artists, in the Stand Gallery of the Phil Mechanic Studios Saturday, Oct. 14, 7-11 p.m. Among the featured works is Asheville filmmaker Kira Bursky’s new short, Fake Emma, which follows a young artist mentally preparing for her gallery opening as she deals with her personified depression: a warped, controlling version of herself. The film was shot last month at the Phil Mechanic and features the art of Kris Lars. It stars 15-year-old Charlotte-based actress Lindsey Whitus and was co-created with Robert Gowan. The filmmakers are submitting the work to the 100 Words Film Festival in Charlotte, where the challenge is to create a short film with exactly 100 spoken words. facebook.com/onlydeadartistscollective

• Fleetwood’s continues its Spook Shows series each Sunday in October at 6 p.m. The Oct. 15 selections are Brides of Dracula (1960) and Suspiria (1977); Oct. 22 features The Gruesome Twosome (1967) and The Omen (1976); and Oct. 29 closes out the month with The Legend of Hell House (1973), An American Werewolf in London (1981) and The Wicker Man (1973). Horror hostess Sin Gore Ella is the series curator and will be in costume introducing and commentating. Free. fleetwoodsonhaywood.com

• Conserving Carolina hosts a screening of Look & See on Monday, Oct. 16, at 7 p.m. at the Flat Rock Cinema. Laura Dunn’s documentary profiles farmer, activist and writer Wendell Berry. It was produced by Robert Redford, Terrence Malick and Nick Offerman. The screening will be followed by a discussion of local agriculture and sustainability, as well as Berry and his work, led by a panel of local farmers. Reserve a seat online. $8 suggested donation. bit.ly/LookAndSeeFilm

• Twin Leaf Brewery brings back its Scary Movie Monday series throughout October at 8:30 p.m. Horror comedy offerings include Tucker and Dave vs. Evil (Oct. 16), What We Do in the Shadows (Oct. 23) and Beetlejuice (Oct. 30). Popcorn is provided. Free. twinleafbrewery.com

• Cascade Lounge continues its outdoor series of horror films each Tuesday in October at 7:15 p.m. Upcoming selections are the original versions of Nightmare on Elm Street (Oct. 17), Halloween (Oct. 24) and Hellraiser (Oct. 31). Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs. Free. cascadeloungeavl.com

• Registration is open for Asheville School of Film’s Lighting and Cinematography Weekend Workshop on Saturday, Oct. 21, and Sunday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Under the guidance of Brad Hoover, students will delve into the techniques of professional motion picture lighting and how they may be applied to smaller productions. All equipment will be provided for the hands-on workshop, but each participant is asked to bring his or her own leather work gloves. Tuition is $150 or $120 for ASoF alumni. Register online. ashevilleschooloffilm.com