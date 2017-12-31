Screen scene: Local film news

• The Parodies for Charity traveling film festival makes multiple stops in the area over the next week. The lineup is composed of short and feature-length parodies of popular television shows and movies, each of whose storylines center on beer. The main attraction is Gary Gose Gump, a spin on Forrest Gump, created by and starring Gary Glancy, founder of the local beer tour company The Brewery Experience. The film was shot in Asheville and across the country, including Death Valley, Mount Rainier, Yellowstone and Zion national parks.

Screenings at Wedge at Foundation, 5 Foundy St., Tuesday, Jan. 9, and Wednesday, Jan. 10, 7-9 p.m. benefit Homeward Bound. Screenings at Flat Rock Cinema, 2700 Greenville Highway, Sunday, Jan. 14, and Monday, Jan. 15, 4-6 and 7-9 p.m. each day benefit Blue Ridge Humane Society. And the screening at Blue Ghost Brewing Co., 125 Underwood Road, Fletcher, Tuesday, Jan. 16, 7-9 p.m. benefits Safelight. Tickets to each screening are $15. avl.mx/4i0

• The Southeastern Film Critics Association has named Get Out the best film of 2017. Among the group’s members are Asheville writers Justin Souther for Xpress, Tony Kiss, Michelle Keenan and Chip Kaufmann for Rapid River, Marcianne Miller for Bold Life and this writer for AshevilleMovies.com.

Spots No. 2-10 on the best film list went to The Shape of Water; Dunkirk; Lady Bird; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; The Post; The Florida Project; Call Me By Your Name; Darkest Hour; and The Disaster Artist. Best actor went to Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour, best actress to Sally Hawkins for The Shape of Water, best supporting actor to Sam Rockwell for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and best supporting actress to Laurie Metcalf for Lady Bird.

Get Out writer/director Jordan Peele took home best original screenplay while Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri won best ensemble. Other awards were fairly evenly spread out with The Shape of Water’s Guillermo del Toro earning best director, James Ivory winning best adapted screenplay for Call Me By Your Name and Hoyte Van Hoytema’s Dunkirk cinematography taking its category. Elsewhere, Jane was named best documentary, First They Killed My Father claimed best foreign language film, and Coco received best animated film.

SEFCA’s Wyatt Award — named in memory of charter member Gene Wyatt and given annually to the film that best captures the spirit of the South — went to Mudbound, Dee Rees’ film about African-American and white World War II veterans struggling to adjust to post-war life in rural Mississippi.