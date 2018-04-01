Screen scene: Local film news

• The Asheville Jewish Film Festival runs throughout April at the Fine Arts Theatre, 36 Biltmore Ave., with a new feature each Thursday night and an encore screening the following afternoon. The first selection is Bye Bye Germany, Sam Garbarski’s 2017 drama about a group of Holocaust survivor friends in post-World War II Frankfurt planning to leave for America as soon as possible. Holding them up is a U.S. special agent investigating one of the group members’ suspicious wartime activities. Screenings take place April 5, at 7 p.m., and April 6, at 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 and available online and at the Fine Arts box office. ajff.fineartstheatre.com

• Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St., presents a special Spring Break Movie Matinee of Wonder on Friday, April 6, at 3 p.m. Stephen Chbosky’s 2017 adaptation of R.J. Palacio’s best-selling novel tells the inspiring story of August “Augie” Pullman (Jacob Tremblay), a boy with facial differences who traverses the challenges of fifth grade. Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Mandy Patinkin co-star. Free. avl.mx/250

• The Asheville Art Museum, 175 Biltmore Ave., screens the “Family” episode of PBS’ “Craft in America” series on Friday, April 6, at 6 p.m. The show examines the creative environments and personal dynamics of four families of craft artists and posits whether talent is inherited. The episode also includes former President Jimmy Carter sharing stories of fellow Georgia native Ed Moulthrop, who was known as the father of modern woodturning, and features footage of Moulthrop’s son Philip and grandson Matt, who carry on the family tradition. Free to attend. ashevilleart.org

• In reverence for Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Asheville Jewish Community Center and multiple community sponsors present a screening of Hate Spaces: The Politics of Intolerance on Campus on Monday, April 9, at 7:30 p.m. in Ferguson Auditorium on the campus of Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College, 340 Victoria Road. The 2016 documentary examines how anti-Semitism is permeating many U.S. universities. Following the film, a university professor and a child of Holocaust survivors will participate in a Q&A session. Free. abtech.edu

• On Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m., Grail Moviehouse, 45 S. French Broad Ave., shows Distant Sky: Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds — Live in Copenhagen. The concert film was recorded at Royal Arena in October 2017 and features cuts from the band’s most recent album, Skeleton Tree, mixed in a setlist with its greatest hits. Tickets are $12 and available online and at the Grail box office. grailmoviehouse.com